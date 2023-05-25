Greatway Financial Emerges Stronger with Continued Excellence - FSRA Order Concludes

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Greatway Financial Inc., Canada's fastest organically growing Managing General Agency (MGA), announces the successful conclusion of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) compliance order. Throughout this matter, Greatway has remained exempt from any monetary penalties. This highlights the company's unwavering commitment to transparency, compliance, and the highest standards of ethical conduct for its clients.

During this process, Greatway collaborated closely with a consultant vetted by FSRA to enhance its agents' training and training materials, ensuring Fair Treatment of Customers. As a result, the Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, has emerged even stronger and better equipped to serve its agents, clients and improve even more lives.

By emphasizing continuous improvement, innovation, and commitment to Fair Treatment of Customers, Greatway continues to deliver the highest quality of service. The organization has refined its supervision and monitoring processes for all its agents. This revitalized focus on compliance and industry best practices will undoubtedly benefit both the company and its valued clients. Greatway's improved process includes the increased monitoring and review of proposed solutions by its agents to ensure suitability of the recommended products tailored to the clients' needs. Greatway is committed to expanding and continuously improving the monitoring and review process of proposed solutions by its agents.

The conclusion of the FSRA order marks a new and exciting chapter for Greatway. The company has leveraged this experience to enhance its already industry-leading agent support and training program to ensure clients receive the best possible financial solutions tailored to their needs and goals.

Greatway Financial Inc. extends its gratitude to FSRA for promoting high standards of business conduct and ensuring consumers ­are protected through the principles of Fair Treatment of Customers. The company also wishes to thank its agents and clients for their unwavering trust, loyalty, and support. Greatway remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its clients.

About Greatway Financial Inc.: Greatway Financial Inc. is a leading Managing General Agency in Canada, offering a range of insurance financial solutions and services to help clients achieve financial protection today and for tomorrow. The company's dedication to transparency, compliance, and ethical conduct ensures clients receive the best possible services and solutions according to their needs and goals.

Related Articles:

http://www.greatwayfinancial.com/

https://teao.fsrao.ca/en/enforcement/2081

https://ca.style.yahoo.com/greatway-financial-inc-certified-great-130000106.html

SOURCE Greatway Financial Inc

For further information: Ron Pagcaliwagan, Director of Marketing, Greatway Financial Inc., 403 453 2089, [email protected]