TORONTO, June 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, have successfully reached a collective bargaining agreement, representing more than 1,200 employees at Toronto Pearson.

The four-year agreement will be in effect from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2027.

This agreement signifies the shared vision of enhancing the travel experience for all passengers. By engaging in constructive dialogue and cooperation, the GTAA and Unifor have effectively reached an agreement on complex labour issues, setting an example for collaboration in the industry.

With the success of the collective agreement between the two parties, the travelling public can embark on their summer journeys with confidence, knowing that their travel plans will proceed smoothly and without any disruptions. This commitment to labour harmony ensures that the focus remains on delivering exceptional service to passengers, enabling a positive and enjoyable travel experience.

The collective agreement included wage increases over the four years along with increases in benefits and pension contributions. The agreement also brought compensation for skilled trade workers in line with industry standards and other unions.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19. For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms . For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson / @AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | [email protected] | (416) 776-3709