Government of Canada launches the next phase of the National Skilled Trades advertising campaign to promote careers in the skilled trades

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's economy relies on skilled tradespeople. We need workers who are ready and willing to build the country's housing supply and grow our clean economy. Yet, demographic shifts and high retirement rates are creating a demand for more skilled trades workers, and an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more Canadians in these in-demand professions.

That is why today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, highlighted the next phase of the National Skilled Trades advertising campaign to promote the skilled trades as first choice careers. Jobs in sectors such as construction, transportation, manufacturing and service are in demand. That's why we need workers who have the right skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience to fill these jobs. Canadians who are choosing these career paths are on their way to stepping into a career that is valued, respected, and rewarding.

This campaign will target youth and young adults through ads on social media platforms, podcasts, and other digital sources, including connected TV. It will include an experiential component through in-person, interactive displays located in high schools and shopping malls across the country. Through the exhibit, individuals can learn about different skilled trades careers, find in-demand trades in their region, and discover the steps it takes to become a skilled trades worker.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades is a national online repository for information about the more than 300 skilled trades in Canada and the Red Seal trade designation. The site also highlights available financial supports and in-demand trades in each region.

This initiative supports the efforts of the Government of Canada to build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified and productive. The Government invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program.

Quotes

"Young people are interested in the skilled trades, but they also need the tools, resources and information necessary to pursue their career goals. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of providing these supports to aspiring tradespeople and that investing in our skilled workers now, will generate positive outcomes for years to come. Our country's greatest resource is its people, and this campaign will spread awareness about the rewarding career opportunities available to Canadians."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"Skills/Compétences Canada's mission is to advance the engagement of youth and their communities in skilled trade and technology careers using a pan-Canadian approach. We are very pleased to be participating in the experiential component of the campaign which will allow more Canadian youth the opportunity to learn about these important careers".

– Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada

Quick facts

According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry needs to recruit 351,800 new workers by 2033. This need is driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 263,400 workers (21% of the 2023 labour force). The National Skilled Trades campaign runs from February 10 until March 23, 2025 .

until . The experiential exhibit will tour Moncton , Saint-Louis-de-Kent , Halifax , Charlottetown , Timmins , Thunder Bay , Winnipeg , Regina , Saskatoon , Edmonton , and Calgary .

, , , , , , , , , , and . Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans.

in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans. The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy offers a suite of skills and training supports to encourage youth to consider a career in the skilled trades, and to help apprentices and key skilled trades stakeholders, including employers, unions and training institutions, to participate and succeed in the apprenticeships.

