Government of Canada announces investment in women's organizations in Gatineau

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the foundation of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $412,039 in two women's organizations in Gatineau.

Assemblée de groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR) will receive $212,039 to develop an advocacy strategy that will bring about change to the Outaouais region by identifying and analyzing unintended barriers to women. The strategy will also generate a network of organized support, enabling AGIR to share expertise and tools with other regions.

L'Antre-Hulloises Inc. will receive $200,000 to work with stakeholders to grow the organization and develop a new strategic plan that will include human resources, succession planning, integrated communications, and results-based management. The organization will be able to better carry out its mission to prevent violence and poverty amongst vulnerable populations in the community.

These two organizations are among the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.



Quotes

"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations in Gatineau grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Women's organizations have often been left to compete for inadequate funding that repeats on a yearly cycle. The Government of Canada changed that with our approach to long-term funding. Women's organizations can now plan ahead and expand to meet the needs of their communities without interruptions or financial obstacles. I am proud to see that AGIR and L'Antre-Hulloises have the funds to expand and continue their focus on providing programs, services and advocacy to improve the lives of women in Gatineau."

Greg Fergus

Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer

"Achieving substantive equality is a major task that involves all political structures at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. For there to be real change and for women to invest to a greater extent in politics, there must be transformations in practices, and this is what AGIR is doing with the Défi parité (parity challenge) project. We are proud because we are one of the only regions where the four MRCs and the City of Gatineau have agreed to move forward by implementing equality policies."

Hamida Melouane, Coordinator

Assemblée de groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR)

"With numerous projects focused on preventing violence and poverty among the most vulnerable populations, Antre-Hulloises is a women's centre founded in 1980 that offers multifaceted intervention services for girls and women in the community. Through the Se renforcer pour progresser (getting stronger in order to move forward) project, our organization will increase its social contribution to the advancement of equality between women and men. The 48-month project will establish and implement modes of action and measures to consolidate our expertise and strengthen the impact of our mission on the Outaouais community."

Constance Allain, Director General

L'Antre-Hulloises Inc.

Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

Related Product

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Gatineau Projects

Today's announcement in Gatineau, Québec profiled two organizations selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Assemblée de groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR)

Project title: AGIR in Outaouais

Funding amount: $212,039

AGIR will develop a stronger advocacy strategy to bring about change in the Outaouais region. The strategy will generate a network of organized support to help AGIR share their expertise and tools with other regions, and will find and address unintended barriers to gender equality. The organization will have a greater impact through its outreach and services within the Outaouais region.

AGIR is a regional consultative body that defends the rights and interests of women and women's groups in the Outaouais. AGIR began in 1986 with four dedicated women who volunteered their time until 1990, when they received a grant and incorporated AGIR as a non-profit.

L'Antre-Hulloises Inc.



Project title: Strengthening Ourselves to Move Forward

Funding amount: $200,000

L'Antre-Hulloises Inc. will work with stakeholders to grow the organization and develop a new strategic plan that will include human resources, succession planning, integrated communications, and results-based management. The organization will be able better carry out its mission to prevent violence and poverty amongst vulnerable populations in the community.

Centre de femmes L'Antre-Hulloises Inc. has operated since 1980. It offers a community of belonging and works to help improve the living conditions of all women in the Outaouais region. L'Antre-Hulloises focuses on equality, well-being, combating poverty and violence against women, and increasing women's participation in their community.

Associated Links

