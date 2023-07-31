Gone Sailing Adventures offers great deals for the CIVIC HOLIDAY LONG WEEKEND!

Enjoy the long weekend on the water with savings of 30% to 45% on all our shared sails from Saturday August 5, 2023 to Monday August 7, 2023.

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Gone Sailing Adventures (GSA) is celebrating its 13th year of operation on the Toronto waterfront and announces amazing sailing deals over the August long weekend. Come sailing for your first time or just your next time on a luxury yacht or exciting sport racer.

The forecast for the Civic Holiday is SUN and FUN. Gone Sailing Adventures is offering special 90 minute sails on our 28' Catalina 275 Sport and 2 hour sails on our 38' and 41' luxury yachts. Fly a spinnaker or circumnavigate the Toronto Islands. GSA has a sail for everyone.

CIVIC HOLIDAY SPECIAL DEAL Details:

90 minute sail on 28' SPORT BOAT AnythingGoes (Catalina 275 Sport) - $74.99 (69.99 child)*

(Catalina 275 Sport) - 2 hour CRUISE on 38' or 41' LUXURY YACHTS Aimant pour les Femmes (38' Dufour 372GL) or WhiRLygirl (41' Beneteau Oceanis 41) - $99.99 (89.99 child)*

"I am passionate about wind, water and the magic of sailing. My goal is to inspire that passion in our guests and launch them on a lifetime of adventure," said Howie Colt, licensed Captain, founder of Gone Sailing Adventures. "The Gone Sailing Adventures Team are professional and experienced sailors. What are you waiting for? LET'S GO SAILING!"

About Gone Sailing Adventures

Gone Sailing Adventures was founded in 2008 by Howie Colt. His passion for sailing and over forty-five years of experience has developed into a desire to introduce more people into the world of yachting. Cap't Howie has expanded the company services to provide the widest range of sailing options in the Greater Toronto Area. The list includes Daily & Special Event Sails; Sailing Lessons through Sail Canada, NauticEd and Toronto Harbour Licensing; Boat Rentals, Private Charters on Lake Ontario; Team Building and Corporate Events; Membership - Fractional Sailing; Winter Cruising in the Caribbean; Bareboat and Skippered Charters throughout the world.

Instagram: @ gosailto

Licensed by AGCO for alcohol sales

https://www.gonesailingadventures.com

*plus 12% Crew Service fee & 13% HST

For further information: Howie Colt (Founder), 416-529-4361, [email protected]; Mitali Gupta (Media Relations), 416-240-0202, [email protected]