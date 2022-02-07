Global digital security company ESET launches new brand identity and tagline - Progress. Protected.

And for more than 30 years, ESET has been protecting it.

ESET announced today the launch of its new visual identity and tagline to represent the role it has played in the progress that digital technology has enabled – in short, a force for progress. That is why ESET is refreshing its brand and tagline to Progress. Protected.

"Progress. Protected. is designed to bring ESET's brand proposition to life," says Bob Bonneau, Country Manager for Canada at ESET. "Today's refresh of our logo, visual identity and positioning is an ode to what progress in technology means to us, and how it's helping to improve our lives, our businesses and change the world and society for the better."

With progress in technology come new threats, and every bit of innovation creates new opportunities for those with malicious intent. ESET protects against those malicious intentions so that progressions in technology can help companies become smarter, more profitable and more efficient.

As part of its brand refresh, ESET has chosen a handful of thought leaders whose expertise is unique and directly linked to progress and technology, and highly regarded in their fields of expertise.

These thought leaders provide their own take and insights on what progress in technology means and will contribute to ESET's narrative about progress and its impact on business, society, culture and the environment. These thought leaders include:

Chris Hadfield – The first Canadian to walk in space, Chris Hadfield has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station. He is also the first astronaut-influencer to popularize astronomy and bring outer space within our reach. Chris believes that progress enables everything, but we need to be measured in how we adopt it.

Mimi Ito – Mimi Ito is an anthropologist, learning scientist and CEO of the non-profit Connected Camps, a benefit corporation that provides online learning programs in coding and the digital arts. Is technology good or bad for children? Mimi thinks that's the wrong question to start with. She spent three decades exploring young people's use of technology so we're going with what she says. We might see children's use of the internet as solitary and anti-social, but for them it can be a tool for empowerment and self-expression. How can we ensure more young people have access to a positive digital future?

Steven Johnson – A science author and contributing editor to Wired, Steven Johnson writes regularly for many other periodicals and serves on the advisory boards of a number of internet-related companies. Steven has written several best-selling books with a focus on science and technology. He has some surprising takes on how innovative ideas come to life. How can we identify possibilities brought by new technologies? Steven thinks we have to "look outside our normal field of reference."

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson – Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is a marine biologist and climate policy expert. She is the co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab , a think tank for coastal cities, and is the co-creator and co-host of the Spotify/Gimlet podcast How to Save a Planet on climate solutions. She is on the 2021 Time 100 Next List and was named one of Elle's 27 Women Leading on Climate. She publishes widely, including in The New York Times , Washington Post and Scientific American. As an ocean policy expert, she has a remarkable understanding of the interconnectivity of the natural world.

"We are honoured and excited to have Chris Hadfield, Mimi Ito, Steven Johnson and Dr. Ayana Johnson to help tell the story of what progress in technology can mean in the potential for a better world and society," says Bonneau.

Visit https://www.eset.com/ca/progress-protected/ to learn more.

