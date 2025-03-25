Guidance builds foundation for corporate governance and managing operational risk and resilience

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is taking steps to further protect insurance consumers and promote a sustainable insurance sector with the release of two pieces of guidance.

The two pieces of guidance are focused on corporate governance and operational risk and resilience practices that will strengthen industry standards, promote the long-term sustainability of insurers, and protect policyholders, members, and subscribers.

"FSRA is taking steps to strengthen corporate governance and operational risk and resilience to further build public confidence in the insurance sector while protecting policyholders, members, and subscribers," said Mehrdad Rastan, FSRA's Executive Vice President, Credit Union and Insurance Prudential.

To support effective practices, management, and oversight of insurers, FSRA's guidance sets out clear principles and intended outcomes for both sound corporate governance and operational risk management and resilience.

The guidance is aligned with FSRA's principles-based approach and allows for flexibility and applies proportionality when assessing the effectiveness of insurers in achieving the intended outcomes.

FSRA invited stakeholders to actively participate in the consultation process for 60 days, from April 17 to June 17, 2024. We thank all of those who provided feedback.

Learn more:



Final Corporate Governance Guidance for Ontario -incorporated Insurance Companies and Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges

-incorporated Insurance Companies and Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges Final Operational Risk and Resilience Guidance for Ontario -incorporated Insurance Companies and Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges

-incorporated Insurance Companies and Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges Summary Consultation Report

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager, Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario