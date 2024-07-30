FSRA imposes administrative penalties against Forest City Funding Inc. and William Handsaeme and suspends the license of William Handsaeme

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order imposing administrative penalties in the total amount of $75,000 against Forest City Funding Inc. (FCF) and an Order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $7,500 against Willian Handsaeme (Handsaeme). FSRA also issued an Order suspending the license of Handsaeme.

FCF contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations by giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages, contrary to subsection 43(1) of the Act. FCF also acted in circumstances where it ought to have known that by acting it was being used by a borrower to facilitate dishonesty, contrary to subsection 14.2 of Ontario Regulation 188/08.

Handsaeme contravened section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08 by causing FCF to engage in conduct in breach of the Act.

FSRA issued these Orders as a result of a settlement with FCF and Handsaeme.

