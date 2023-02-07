Four First Nations Launch Groundbreaking Technology and Indigenous Development Summit for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2023

Tech sector, Chiefs, Elders and entrepreneurs come together to find solutions affecting remote communities in Canada

TKARONTO, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Produced by the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord (SLFA), The Technology and Indigenous Development Summit ("TIDsummit") 2023 is Canada's first-ever national gathering of the tech sector, entrepreneurs and Indigenous leaders.

Kicking off on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the groundbreaking two-day conference will include panels, keynotes and breakout sessions focusing on finding solutions to the problems facing Canadians in remote communities.

"The idea came to me when I was participating in the Reservation Economic Summit, a massive gathering that occurs each year in the U.S," Jake Dockstator, who serves as the Executive Director of Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord. "One of the things I noticed is that a lot of the sponsors of that conference were tech companies and it got me thinking that we rarely see tech involved in the Indigenous space in Canada even though it's an exciting part of the economy."

TIDsummit is unlike any other conference for the tech or business community. All about collaboration, it focuses on putting their resources, skills and concepts towards helping First Nations, Metis and Inuit. Topics will include food security, clean water, housing, remote businesses, employment, and training.

"There are all these great tools available to Canadians in well-connected regions, but the further north you go, the worse that connection gets. So the message is: when you're developing all these great tools for Canadians, make sure it works for all of Canada."

Technology Indigenous Development Summit will also include networking opportunities, social events, workshops and expo booths.

The full itinerary is available at TIDsummit.ca.

ABOUT SLFA:

The Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord (SLFA) is a non-profit organization created by the Indigenous communities of Lac Seul, Slate Falls, Cat Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug. We aim to foster sustainable economic growth and prosperity for all of Northern Ontario. The Friendship Accord and the First Nations of Northern Ontario are inviting you to be a part of the conversation about the future of our country.

WHERE:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

255 Front St., W., Toronto

WHEN:

June 21-22, 2023

PRICING:

$550 for 2-Day conference pass

