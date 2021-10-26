The Groupe Rouillier has always been highly involved with Inuit communities and the next generation of drillers. As part of that involvement, it has joined forces with Avataa Rouillier Drilling to set up a school in Kuujjuaq where students can acquire the knowledge they need to work in the drilling industry. Together, these companies offer the resources needed to encourage companies to hire workers from Northern Quebec, which contributes greatly to the local economy.

"Two years ago, we obtained the UL 2724 ECOLOGO® certification for service providers in the mineral exploration sector. Today, that certification comes to life through our recruitment and training of local workers in order to maximize economic benefits and foster community development." – Mario Rouillier, President and CEO

A resounding success

The Avataa Rouillier Drilling school offers comprehensive training to local workers who are interested in working in the drilling industry. The school's first five graduates (Eyetsiak Keatainak, Jake Chalmers, Nathan Nowrakudluk-Shields, Madeline Grist, and Carl Dupuis-Miron) have spent the past few months honing their knowledge to make sure they have the skills needed to work in the field.

As part of their training, they had the opportunity to participate in an Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) project to determine the geothermal potential of the Kuujjuaq region. More specifically, they collected drill cores for the project. Thanks to a competent team and state-of-the-art equipment, they had everything they needed to succeed. This success will lead them to join Raglan Mine drilling teams in the coming weeks.

The school would like to thank its valuable collaborators, without whom this training would not have been possible:

- Kativik Ilisarniliriniq

- Raglan Mine

- CSMO Mines

- Charlie Watt and Christine Nakoolak of Avataa Rouillier Drilling

Special thanks to Professor Richard Brassard, without whom none of this would be possible. Richard is a benevolent person who is always available and has a long-standing passion for the field. He has truly put his heart and soul into the school. Without question, he is one of the reasons for its great success. Avataa Rouillier Drilling strongly believes that his role was crucial, and his students are very grateful for his involvement.

"This first successful training sets the stage for a great program. We look forward to the next cohorts." – Richard Brassard

About Avataa Rouillier Drilling

Avataa Rouillier Drilling, a subsidiary of the Groupe Rouillier, is a diamond drilling services company that has been operating in Nunavik and partnering with Inuit communities since 2015.

SOURCE Avataa Rouillier Drilling

For further information: Patricia Pomerleau, Rouillier Stratégie Marketing, [email protected], 418 780-5391 ext. 205