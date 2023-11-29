Fitzrovia partners with SJC Media to bring its residents access to the Toronto Life Experiential Program

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's largest developer of purpose-built rental apartments with a leading reputation for award-winning design and customer service, is thrilled to unveil a unique collaboration with SJC Media, publisher of iconic Canadian media brands including Maclean's and Toronto Life. Through the partnership, Fitzrovia will provide its residents with first-of-its-kind access to Toronto Life's distinguished experiential program, as well as drive powerful national thought leadership with Maclean's.

Fitzrovia has earned numerous accolades, including the esteemed Customer Service Award of Excellence from The Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO) and Best Customer Care by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). Highlighted in this image is one of Fitzrovia's distinctive resort-style pool parties, featuring bespoke cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Fitzrovia Collection communities are home to 10 DEAN, a third-wave café and bar known for infusing aroma and flavour into your daily routine. Experience the perfectly balanced espresso from a rotating selection of single-origin beans or savour a refreshing cocktail that was hand-crafted just for you. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Residents within Fitzrovia communities benefit from complimentary access to a variety of monthly resident events. Featured in this image is the Fitzrovia Pride Extravaganza event, where priority access was granted to Fitzrovia residents. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

This sought after experiential program will deliver intimate food and beverage experiences, complimentary events, and exclusive neighbourhood tours curated by Toronto Life's outstanding editorial and membership services team. An annual penthouse party will be hosted by Toronto Life for Fitzrovia residents and will include live entertainment, influencer attendees and an immersive cultural experience featuring the very best of Toronto's culture.

Residents will also receive exclusive offers and discounts for the annual Maclean's Ideas Summit, at which Fitzrovia CEO and Founder Adrian Rocca will be a resident keynote speaker to provide valuable insights on how topics of national interest impact real estate and community.

"Fitzrovia has many key differentiators, but at the top of the list is our resident events and benefits," says Rocca. "While we offer extensive year-round resident programming, this exciting partnership is an incredible added value that we believe all residents will enjoy. Fitzrovia residents can anticipate a series of exclusive neighbourhood tours, featuring local entertainment, wine tastings at acclaimed establishments and a variety of other exclusive social and thought leadership events, all thoughtfully curated by the outstanding teams at SJC Media."

"We are thrilled to be working with Fitzrovia as part of our experiential program, Toronto Life Insider, and as part of the Maclean's Ideas Summit," say Jason Maghanoy, Publisher of Maclean's and Toronto Life. "Fitzrovia's unwavering focus on exceptional customer service and commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our dedication to providing extraordinary consumer experiences that bring brands and businesses to life."

Since its inception, Fitzrovia has earned numerous accolades, including the esteemed Customer Service Award of Excellence, Rental Development of The Year and Best Amenities title by The Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario (FRPO). Further, Fitzrovia has been revered with the awards for Best Suite Design and Best Customer Care by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).

Beyond its renowned design and hospitality, Fitzrovia sets itself apart with its collection of signature amenities, such as 10 DEAN, Fitzrovia's in-house third-wave café and bar known for its rotating selection of single origin coffee beans. Additionally, The Temple is Fitzrovia's official Hammer Strength® training facility, a commercial-grade fitness centre designed in collaboration with Matt Nichol, the Ottawa Senators Director of Player Health and Performance.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of purpose-built rental communities across the GTA. With approximately 8,000 units completed or under development, including Waverley, Parker, The Brixton and Liberty House, Fitzrovia is the largest purpose-built rental developer in Canada. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long-term cash flow generating assets. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. The future of rental living is here. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca

About SJC Media

SJC is home to the most iconic portfolio of Canadian media brands, reaching the largest millennial and Gen Z audience in Canada. Marquee brands include Toronto Life, Maclean's, Canadian Business, Chatelaine, HELLO! Canada and more. Its trusted publications empower, entertain and engage millions of readers nationwide through storytelling and commentary in a broad range of categories. SJC Media is a division of SJC, Canada's most dynamic and fastest-growing communications company providing innovative media and marketing solutions for clients across North America. Visit www.stjoseph.com

SOURCE Fitzrovia

