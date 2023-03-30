FIRST OF ITS KIND GOVERNANCE TRAINING PROGRAM TO PROVIDE POLICE BOARD MEMBERS WITH KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND CONFIDENCE TO OVERSEE POLICING IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - WATSON Advisors Inc. ("WATSON"), the board advisory firm that pioneered governance consulting in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to develop the BC Police Board Training Program – a ground-breaking governance education program designed to support BC police board members to be more effective in this increasingly complex role. The program explores the foundational responsibilities, emerging areas of focus, and nuances of police board governance and provides board members with a shared understanding and approach to governance, enhancing individual contributions and overall board effectiveness.

"Having served on a police board myself early in my career, and through WATSON's work with hundreds of public and private sector boards, I can tell you that the policing environment is one of the most complex governance environments you can encounter," said WATSON CEO and Founder Elizabeth (Liz) Watson, KC. "The role police board members play in our society is incredibly important and we want to make sure they have the right tools available to them to thrive in their roles."

The first training program of its kind in Canada, the BC Police Board Training Program supports recommendations from a recent report by the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act, which highlighted the need for governance education to improve the oversight of policing in communities in BC.

"Enabling successful boards is what we do every day for our clients," Liz added, "For us, governance is as much about how people work together as it is about the subject matter itself – be it a private or public company, Crown corporation, police department, or any other type of organization. These institutions play a pivotal role in a healthy society; they make a difference in our lives. At WATSON, we focus on helping them be resilient and effective so they can contribute to their communities in a positive way."

Read more about the program and WATSON's partnership with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General here: New training strengthens police oversight, governance | BC Gov News

About WATSON – https://www.watsoninc.ca/

With offices in Vancouver and Toronto, WATSON works with public, private, and not-for-profit organizations across Canada to elevate performance and empower boards to shape the future of their organizations. As a pioneer in governance effectiveness for boards, WATSON has been privileged to work with over 500 organizations in Canada, bringing an unparalleled depth of expertise and leadership to the sector.

