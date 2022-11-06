Federal By-election Under Way in Mississauga-Lakeshore

GATINEAU QC, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore ( ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. The Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore will open soon. For complete information on the health and safety measures in place at Elections Canada locations, visit elections.ca.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote in Mississauga–Lakeshore if they:



Live in Mississauga – Lakeshore . Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Sunday, November 6, 2022 until election day, December 12, 2022 .

. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of until election day, .

Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

. Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address. There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available

Electors can vote:

At the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore, anytime between now and Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m.

,

At their assigned polling station, on advance polling days or election day—that is, on:

Advance polling days: Friday, December 2 ; Saturday, December 3 ; Sunday, December 4 ; and Monday, December 5

Election day: Monday, December 12

; ; ; and

By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday, December 6 , 6:00 p.m. , and returning their special ballot by mail or in person before polls close on election day

, , and returning their special ballot by mail or in person before polls close on election day Elections Canada is following all provincial and local public health guidelines in Mississauga–Lakeshore and has put in place measures to protect electors, election workers and political participants.

is following all provincial and local public health guidelines in Mississauga–Lakeshore and has put in place measures to protect electors, election workers and political participants. For more information, visit elections.ca or call us at 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]