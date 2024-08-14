CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional and ancestral territories of the Treaty 7 region, the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikuni, the Kainai, the Stoney Nakoda First Nations tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney and the Tsuut'ina First Nation – Ignite Strategic, a real estate consultancy, has joined EY to provide clients with strategic advisory and transaction expertise, leveraging Ignite Strategic's depth of market insight and industry leading strategy.



"We're excited to join forces with Ignite Strategic to further the breadth and depth of EY's real estate transaction capabilities to help clients in Alberta and beyond successfully prepare for a data-driven future with state-of-the-art platforms at the centre," shares Zachary Pendley, Real Estate and Hospitality Transactions Leader at EY Canada.



Founded by David Ford and Jeremy Tomalin-Reeves, Ignite Strategic has solidified a strong foothold within the Alberta market over the past 16 years, distinguished by a track record of delivering measurable results. Working with residential, mixed-use, resort and public sector real estate clients, Ignite Strategic engages in early-stage strategy and capital facilitation to unlock and enhance asset value that creates optimal development solutions for every unique opportunity.



In a notable example of their impact, Ignite Strategic was engaged with a major real estate redevelopment client as a key member of the development envisioning and concept planning team, contributing master planning insights along with product profiling and project positioning expertise in shaping a $5-billion master development program. Additionally, Ignite Strategic was instrumental in driving the land sales strategy and developer partnership initiatives, identifying over 150-residential, commercial and hotel partners from across Canada. This initiative effectively positioned the development with market-relevant solutions, strong strategic development partners and a synergistic real estate program marketed through an innovative destination-marketing centre.

"From the onset, we've prided ourselves on blending deep industry insights with innovative thinking, ensuring that every strategy we develop is uniquely crafted to meet our clients' specific needs," shares Ford. "Joining EY allows us to scale and gain access to additional valuation, infrastructure advisory and capital market channels, as well as assurance and tax expertise to deliver tailored solutions that enhance value and mitigate risks for clients' real estate investments."

Together, EY and Ignite Strategic will empower clients to navigate the complexities of property transactions, while delivering market-relevant solutions, aligning strategic objectives with market demands, mitigating risks and enhancing competitiveness in a dynamic marketplace.

"Through the use of advanced technology, we're enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our market research, which translates into considerable advantages for our clients as we delve into the complexities of Alberta's real estate market and extend our reach across Canada," says Tomalin-Reeves.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Dina Elshurafa, [email protected], 519 697 2694