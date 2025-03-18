Erin Brockovich on How Dyslexia Helped Her Win the Biggest Environmental Lawsuit in U.S. History

NEURODIVERSITY CELEBRATION WEEK 2025

Erin Brockovich appears as the first guest on season three of the chart-topping podcast, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking, hosted by Kate Griggs

Season three launches today and features a range of inspiring guests, including Joleon Lescott , Tom Vernon , Josh Turner , Daniel Singer , Jean Olewang , Princess Sarah Zeid and Roy Schwartz

, , , , , and Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking's previous guests include HRH Princess Beatrice , Richard Branson , Sir Jeremy Fleming (Former Director of GCHQ), Lonnie Ali , Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock , and Barbara Corcoran .

, , (Former Director of GCHQ), , , and . Listen here: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

LONDON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading global charity Made By Dyslexia today launches the third season of its Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking podcast, sharing conversations with inspiring people who demonstrate why thinking differently is what the world needs now.

Erin Brockovich, the renowned environmental activist and the inspiration for the Oscar-winning movie Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts, is the first guest in the new season of the chart-topping podcast.

In the show, Erin describes why thinking differently helped her to uncover one of the US's biggest health scandals and shares what it was like to have Julia Roberts play her in the Oscar award-winning film of her life. Erin's candid conversation with Founder of Made By Dyslexia, Kate Griggs, emphasises that dyslexics are often driven by a desire to make the world better and are fearless campaigners with big ambitions, using courage, persistence and determination to right a wrong.

Even when she was told to drop the case by a powerful US law firm, Erin's determination to challenge the status quo drove her to win a settlement of $333 million against a US energy firm guilty of local groundwater contamination and major health issues in the community of Hinkley, California. The case has been an ongoing inspiration to environmental activists and consumer champions, and the move generated worldwide attention when it was released in 2000, propelling Erin to global fame.

During their conversation Erin Brockovich tells Kate Griggs:

"My mom helped me with the power of a word: stick-to-itiveness…

"She read me the definition. 'Noun; a propensity to follow through in a determined manner, dogged persistence born of obligation and stubbornness.' Okay, you see, ding ding ding ding. This is all you had to say to me."

Kate Griggs, Founder of Made By Dyslexia and leading global expert in Dyslexic Thinking said:

'I am delighted to launch season three of our Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking Podcast. These inspiring new conversations help to showcase how Dyslexic Thinking can be used to change the world. In this new season I speak to authors, entrepreneurs, CEO's, activists, sport stars and business leaders who share why thinking differently has been integral to their success.

"It is so wonderful to launch the season with our first guest Erin Brockovich - the inspirational

Consumer Advocate and Environmental Activist. She demonstrates why her Dyslexic Thinking was so essential in her fight for justice, empowering her to keep asking the right questions so she could get to the truth.

"All my guests in this new season have a really powerful story to tell and I hope listeners will enjoy discovering how each and every one of them has leaned into their strengths and different way of thinking to get them to where they are today."

The exciting new podcast season features conversations with Consumer Advocate and Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich, Co-founder of Axios and Co-Author of Smart Brevity Roy Schwartz, Maternal and Newborn Health Advocate Princess Sarah Zeid, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite Jean Olewang, Co-Founder of Filthy Foods Daniel Singer, Founder of Right to Dream Tom Vernon, Founder of Stand4Socks Josh Turner and Former England Player and Pundit Joleon Lescott.

Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking are conversations with the world's most inspiring dyslexics where we find out what Dyslexic Thinking is and how each of us can employ it to change the world. This leading podcast is in the top 1% of podcasts globally. It demonstrates the range of brilliant people from across the globe who have helped to make a difference with their Dyslexic Thinking skills.

To listen to previous episodes of Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking follow these links: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

About Made By Dyslexia

Made By Dyslexia is a global charity led by successful dyslexics. Supporters and ambassadors include HRH Princess Beatrice, Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Erin Brockovich and Sir Richard Branson. They're the world's largest community of dyslexic people and their allies, and their mission is to teach the world to understand the brilliance of Dyslexic Thinking and empower it in every home, school and workplace. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Goals, they aim to achieve this by 2030. Their free online training, made in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn, is empowering Dyslexic Thinking in schools and workplaces across the globe.

Made By Dyslexia's bold campaigns, game-changing partnerships, and impactful resources are redefining dyslexia, informing, teaching, and inspiring a global movement for change.

In 2022 their work with Virgin, LinkedIn saw Dyslexic Thinking added as a skill on LinkedIn and as a noun in the dictionary.

In 2024, Made By Dyslexia teamed up with Sir Richard Branson in New York for the launch of DyslexicU, the world's first 'University of Dyslexic Thinking', hosted by Open University and available to access from all around the world.

Kate Griggs, Founder & CEO of Made By Dyslexia

Kate has dedicated her career to shifting the narrative on dyslexia and educating people on its strengths. She has written two best-selling books on Dyslexic Thinking, published by Penguin:

This Is Dyslexia and Xtraordinary People has shared her wealth of expertise in Made By Dyslexia's free training courses for schools and workplaces on Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning. She is one of LinkedIn's Top Voices and hosts the chart-topping podcast, Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking.

Her innovative approach to social change and advocacy has garnered global recognition, with major publications including BBC Morning Live, This Morning and Harvard Business Review covering her efforts. Her powerful TED talk has also inspired countless individuals and organisations to rethink how they perceive dyslexia.

Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking is hosted by Kate Griggs, the Founder of Made By Dyslexia, a global charity led by successful dyslexics that help the world properly understand, value & support dyslexia. The chart-topping podcast's previous guests include, HRH Princess Beatrice, Sir Richard Branson, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and former Director of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644455/Made_By_Dyslexia_logo.jpg

SOURCE Made By Dyslexia

David Frossman-Miller, [email protected]