Enforcement Notification - Tax evasion charges laid against two Hells Angels members in joint investigation with Ontario Provincial Police

ORILLIA, ON, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today, December 19, 2019, that tax evasion and fraud charges were laid as a result of a joint criminal investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into the illegal activities of an organized crime network.

The CRA and the OPP confirmed that tax evasion charges have been laid in this case, which involved an alleged organized crime network operating an illegal gaming scheme and other illicit activities.

It was also confirmed that on December 12 and 13, 2019, the CRA participated in searches of 25 locations which include personal residences, business premises including accountants and business associates. All searches were conducted in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Over 160 CRA employees took part in the searches with the OPP and other law enforcement agencies.

Specific to the CRA, tax evasion charges under the Income Tax Act (ITA) were filed against two members of the Hells Angels for their involvement in an organized crime group:

Robert Barletta of London, ON , for, failing to report revenues totalling over $770,000 dollars for tax years 2015 to 2018.

of , for, failing to report revenues totalling over for tax years 2015 to 2018. Craig McIlquham of Oakville, ON , for, failing to report revenues totalling over $2,000,000 dollars for the tax years 2014 to 2018. McIlquham was also charged with fraud under the Criminal Code.

Further details about this case, including additional charges being laid by the OPP, are available in the OPP's news release. As this investigation in ongoing, additional criminal charges may be laid in the future against individuals of this organized crime network.

The CRA would like to thank the OPP for their instrumental role in the success of this case, and to acknowledge the contribution of the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Biker Enforcement Unit, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada to this criminal investigation.

This case, along with other recent searches and cases relating to money laundering, demonstrates that progress is being made to crack down on serious tax evasion. It also shows the power of the CRA partnering with other organizations and why this is one of the Agency's priorities for its Criminal Investigations Program. As of December 1, 2019, the CRA had 13 ongoing joint investigations with other law enforcement agencies. 10 of these cases include a money laundering component.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, Phone: 416-973-9915

