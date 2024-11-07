MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - ELNA Medical Group, Canada's largest network of medical clinics & diagnostic laboratories, is thrilled to announce a transformative three-fold strategic partnership with TELUS Health, the nation's leading provider of digital health solutions. This partnership is aimed at advancing healthcare delivery across Canada to their combined network of nearly 40,000 physicians and over 7,000 clinics and medical offices. Building on its longstanding partnership with TELUS Health, through which ELNA Medical Group has become its largest EMR (electronic medical record) client among clinics, this collaboration integrates ELNA's expansive clinical network with TELUS Health's advanced technology to enhance physician productivity and improve patient outcomes.

1. Co-Development of CHR-E: ELNA and TELUS Health will co-develop CHR-E, an enhanced, co-branded version of TELUS's Collaborative Health Records (CHR) platform, exclusively for ELNA's clinic & extended network. CHR-E will include exclusive features, seamlessly integrating with ELNA's AI-powered Clinical Co-Pilot (see below).

2. Preferred Technology Partnership: TELUS Health will distribute ELNA's proprietary solutions across both networks as part of this preferred technology partnership, beginning with two flagship innovations:

The ELNA Co-Pilot: The ELNA Co-Pilot is an advanced AI-powered clinical decision support system designed to elevate patient care by providing physicians with state-of-the-art, best-practice recommendations for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. This groundbreaking solution will offer real-time insights based on the latest medical guidelines, helping physicians make more informed clinical decisions. In addition to enhancing care quality, the Co-Pilot will significantly reduce administrative burdens, enabling doctors to dedicate more time to patient interactions. By automating and streamlining routine tasks, it is expected to reduce paperwork by more than 70% 1 . The Co-Pilot will also support clinical research and data science initiatives by improving access to structured, integrated health records. Furthermore, ELNA Medical Group's Founding Partner relationship with Hippocratic AI, a leading healthcare-focused large language model known for its safety and precision, will enhance the Co-Pilot's capabilities, empowering clinics with tools for follow-ups and preventive screenings. The ELNA App: At the heart of ELNA's technological innovations, the ELNA App will offer patients a comprehensive platform for seamless omnichannel healthcare access. With over 20 integrated features, the app will simplify healthcare access and empower patients to manage their health journey. From virtual consultations to personalized health tools, the app is an all-in-one solution that enriches healthcare interactions and promotes preventive care. TELUS Health will co-develop the app alongside ELNA, ensuring seamless integration with TELUS's technologies. Once launched, TELUS will also distribute the app across its network, expanding access to its cutting-edge features for millions of patients and physicians across Canada .



3. Launch of ELNA Franchise Clinics: After eight years of refining a highly efficient clinic model and building a trusted brand, ELNA is thrilled to introduce the first franchised clinic model of its kind in Canada. In partnership with TELUS, which already serves as ELNA's preferred frontline technology provider for essential services such as network connectivity, telecommunications, facility security, and computer hardware, the new ELNA franchise clinics will be powered by TELUS technologies. ELNA's franchises will provide corporate-owned and physician-owned clinics with a comprehensive, turnkey offering that includes value-added services, operations support, infrastructure, marketing, and advanced technology. This initiative is designed to elevate healthcare experiences and outcomes for Canadians.

"Innovation is at the core of our mission to advance an industry as fundamental as healthcare with the ultimate objective of providing better patient outcomes," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical Group. "Advanced technologies powered by artificial intelligence and strategic partnerships are key to revolutionize the healthcare industry and considerably improve both patient and physician experiences. Our collaboration with TELUS Health exemplifies our commitment to improving healthcare for all and in doing so, becoming Canada's most trusted healthcare brand."

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics & diagnostic laboratories with a reputable brand, focused on revolutionizing healthcare, patient and doctor experience through advanced technologies powered by artificial intelligence. With over 100 clinics and points of care, over 1,000 physicians, and serving more than 3 million Canadians, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a fully integrated omnichannel ecosystem, to better serve our patients in our clinics, virtually and in-home. Striving to improve patient outcomes and optimize access to high quality healthcare, ELNA provides unparalleled support to healthcare professionals within its modern clinics by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders. ELNA complements its vast offering of over 500 medical services with access to diagnostic services, through its subsidiary CDL Laboratories, a leader in medical testing for over three decades. For more information, visit: elnamedical.com

1 Study led by OntarioMD with Women's College Hospital and eHealth Centre of Excellence https://www.canhealth.com/2024/09/11/ai-scribes-show-promising-results-in-ontario-study/#:~:text=TORONTO%20%E2%80%93%20Family%20doctors%20report%20spending,intelligence%20(AI)%20scribe%20technology

