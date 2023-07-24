BURLINGTON, ON, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today announced that PROMINO will be available on bodybuilding.com in August 2023 through Tradefull, the Company's U.S. e-commerce and logistics partner, Furthermore, the Company expects for PROMINO to be carried on shelves at select GNC and Vitamin Shoppe locations across the United States through this partnership. At this time, the Company expects to launch new PROMINO flavours, developed in partnership with Flavour Insights the founder of Muscle Milk, and refreshed PROMINO branding.

Element Nutritional Sciences Announces PROMINO Ready to Launch in to US Health Food Market: GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Bodybuilding.com (CNW Group/Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.)

PROMINO is Element's clinically-proven and plant-based muscle-enhancing formula, which provides fast-absorbing nutrients that are proven to optimize muscle recovery as compared to whey protein. PROMINO uses a patented amino acid formulation which is proven to increase muscle protein synthesis to 76%1, more than double the protein synthesis of an average whey-based protein powder2.

Element announced its partnership with Tradefull on July 17, 2023. Tradefull is managing direct-to-consumer operations on Shopify and Element's marketplace activity on leading e-commerce platforms.

"The global whey protein market was approximately US$5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$11 billion by 20303. PROMINO is based on an innovative and clinically-proven formula that we believe can disrupt the traditional whey protein market. PROMINO is twice as effective as whey protein for muscle development and recovery, and provides many other functional benefits consumers are seeking such as fat free, sugar free, gluten and allergen free," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

______________________________________

1 David D. Church, Arny A. Ferrando, and Robert R. Wolfe. Department of Geriatrics, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Center for Translational Research in Aging & Longevity, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA.

2 Paddon-Jones D, Sheffield-Moore M, Katsanos CS, Zhang XJ, Wolfe RR. Exp Gerontol2006; 41:215-219.

3 Fairfield Market Research, Whey Protein Market Global Industry Analysis (2018 – 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2030).



About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINO, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: the ability of the Company to develop and successfully launch PROMINO, and the timing of the PROMINOlaunch.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company's products; availability of distribution channels for the Company's product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company's proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company's products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229