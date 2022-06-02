Election 2022: Ontario Nurses' Association will Continue to Fight for Better Health Care

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is expressing disappointment with the political outcome of the 2022 provincial election and is thanking Ontarians who supported nurses and voted for investment in publicly funded and delivered health care.

Despite another majority PC government, most Ontarians voted for parties that pledged to repeal Bill 124, take meaningful action on the nursing shortage and defend public health care.

"Most Ontarians stood with nurses and health-care professionals in this province and sent a message to the Ford government that they do not support Bill 124, the privatization of the health-care system and attacks on workers' rights," says ONA President Cathryn Hoy, RN. "While I am disappointed in the results of the election, I am also inspired by the momentum built by ONA members throughout this election, as they fought for a better, stronger, public health-care system."

Hoy says that as patient advocates, nurses and health-care professionals will continue to fight for their patients, residents and clients – and for all Ontarians.

"We will not give up in our efforts to overturn Bill 124, Doug Ford's unfair wage-suppression legislation that has seriously worsened the nursing shortage," says Hoy. "ONA's Charter challenge against this law will continue, and we will continue to support our members as they speak out against the bill."

Hoy also notes that as a non-partisan organization, ONA remains committed to sharing the invaluable knowledge and advice of front-line workers to improve health care for all Ontarians.

"We know this province must move quickly to address the crisis in nursing and improve Ontario's health-care system now and into the future," says Hoy. "Nurses and health-care professionals have the knowledge and expertise to help this government do just that. Our patients, residents and clients deserve no less."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

