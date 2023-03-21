Education Community Collaborates to Offer Current and Connected Open Education STEM Resources

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As classrooms evolve and student engagement with updated science, technology, engineering and math curricula necessitated new ways of cross-curricular and integrated learning, three associations came together to launch SciTechOntario.

SciTechOntario.ca is a real-time, free and bilingual open education resource established to develop the transferrable skills required of learners from grades one through eight. Supported by the Ministry of Education grant to create awareness, access and understanding of the newly revised curriculum, the site cultivates community across educators, students and parents.

Thriving in today's rapidly changing world has new requirements from the education system. Discoveries and innovations in STEM command safe, practical, experiential learning to allow student success as discerning, scientifically and technologically literate contributors in the classroom and in the world.

Collaboration among the Science Teachers' Association of Ontario (STAO), Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE) and The Association of Computer Studies Educators (ACSE) created accessible and actionable education content. Together, the three educator associations produced program planning materials, webinars, curriculum and computational thinking and coding resources.

Educators sequence instruction, allocate the appropriate time for concepts and skills, create multiple opportunities to focus on the overall expectations and connect concepts and skills across the curriculum.

While materials are key, they are supported by differentiated classroom practices including adapting instruction and assessment to suit individual student's interests, learning preferences, and readiness to promote learning. This enables content, processes and participants to tailor each individual academic journey, empowering a truly student-centered approach.

Success in this community connecting educators, students and parents incorporates student voice, choice, and lived experiences; honours and values varied realities and uses diverse resources; incorporates tasks that are respectful and reflective of high expectations; supports multiple assessment options; creates connections between the curriculum expectations and real-life experiences; and explores pathways and connections associated with various STEM-related careers.

About

The Ministry of Education is the ministry of the Government of Ontario responsible for government policy, funding, curriculum planning and direction in all levels of public education, including elementary and secondary schools.

Science Teachers' Association of Ontario (STAO) is committed to the inclusion and support of all educators who teach science and technology in Ontario. Members, like the students they serve, are multilingual and represent diverse racial, ethnic, gender, religious, ability, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE) is a provincial organization that represents, supports and advocates for Technological Education, Teachers and Students to ensure that the needs of the local, national and global communities are reflected.

The Association of Computer Studies Educators (ACSE) is a volunteer-run organization that draws its membership from Computing Education communities across the province. The group includes members from: elementary schools, secondary schools, and colleges/universities.

For further information: To learn more about how a Ministry mandated curriculum update brought three associations together to lead a new model of education collaboration and student advantage, contact Mathieu Yuill at 416-873-1208.