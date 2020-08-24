Dr. Michael T. Cohen elected President of the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA)

An experienced family physician in the community of Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dr. Cohen has worked in numerous leadership and governance roles while supporting physicians in providing safe medical care. He is an active staff member at the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, where he has served both as Chief of Staff and as President of Medical Staff. First elected to CMPA Council in 2000, Dr. Cohen provides guidance and leadership to several Council Committees and is dedicated to improving healthcare for Canadian physicians and patients.

"I'm excited to take on this two-year journey as the next CMPA President," said Dr. Cohen on his new role. "I'm honoured to be in a position to support Canadian physicians; and I look forward to working with our dynamic Council and talented Management team, to protect the professional integrity of physicians and to enhance safe medical care across this country."

About the CMPA

The CMPA delivers efficient, high-quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medical-legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation to patients injured by negligent medical care. Our evidence-based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, with the goal of reducing harm and costs. As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our over 100,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medical-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected council of physicians.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Protective Association

For further information: Noëlla LeBlanc, Manager, Communication Services, Canadian Medical Protective Association, (613) 513-5173, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cmpa-acpm.ca

