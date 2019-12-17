Dixie Brands' Acesohemp Continues Retail Expansion With Dollar General Partnership

Industry leading AcesoHemp topical products will be on shelves in approximately 1,100 Dollar General stores in December 2019.

DENVER, CO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie" or "the Company") (CSE: DIXI.U), (OTCQX: DXBRF), (Frankfurt: 0QV), one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AcesoHemp's, portfolio of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD)-infused balms will be on shelves in approximately 1,100 Dollar General stores in December, 2019.

AcesoHemp is the next generation in hemp-derived CBD, combining plant and food science to develop highly targeted broad-spectrum hemp-infused formulations for people looking for natural alternatives in their wellness regimens. One of the first entrants into the category, AcesoHemp brings a deep understanding of the industry's complex regulatory structure and expertise in the production of safe, effective and compliant products.

AcesoHemp's Heat and Cool Balms have been chosen by Dollar General for distribution in approximately 1,100 stores across Kentucky and Tennessee in December, as the retail giant takes a pioneering stance in response to growing consumer demand for trusted CBD-infused topical brands. Dollar General plans to expand the availability of their CBD-infused topical portfolio to seven more states by spring 2020.

"We are thrilled that Dollar General chose AcesoHemp as a partner as they blaze a trail with this emerging category," said Hilal Tabsh, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution at AcesoHemp. "Our high quality, trusted topical Heat & Cool Balms fit incredibly well with Dollar General's consumer offering and we are looking forward to growing this exciting new category with them."

Along with their CBD wholesale partner Market Hub, Dollar General is building a category solution for their customers, helping them navigate a complex new category with a dedicated in-store display providing an assortment of CBD-infused topicals. "We are very pleased to be the official CBD partner with Dollar General, helping them educate and inform their customers by offering a curated range of high quality CBD-infused topicals of the caliber of AcesoHemp.", said Blake Paterson, CEO for Market Hub.

To find out more about the AcessoHemp portfolio of innovative hemp-infused products, visit www.acesohemp.com.

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS, INC

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

ABOUT DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General Corporation is an American chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As of July 2018, Dollar General operates 15,000 stores in the continental United States. The company began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999 and in 2018 reached #123. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States with revenue reaching around $21 billion in 2017.

ABOUT MARKET HUB

MarketHub is a company that provides category solutions to reputable Hemp brands that are looking to grow in the retail space. They take the guesswork out of managing the rapidly expanding category of hemp-based health. Also provide the consultation and choices through their expertise, education, sales, marketing team and they pride themselves to be a full-service distribution retailers and brands. They are super focused on retail, consumer packaged goods, health and wellness, distribution, sales and marketing. MarketHub brings the hemp-based health category forward to maximize results for all stakeholders entering the category.

SOURCE Dixie Brands, Inc.

For further information: please contact: Media Inquiries, Desiree Rosa, MULTIPLY, dixie@wearemultip.ly / 646-499-3306; Investor Inquiries, Andrew Floor, Dixie Brands Inc, afloor@dixiebrands.com / 707-294-8392

Related Links

http://dixieelixirs.com

