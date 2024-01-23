MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Rennaï, a new beauty and self-care retail concept debuting its flagship location at Royalmount in Montreal, Canada announces that DIOR and HERMÈS are among the leading luxury global brands to confirm their partnership. The new one-stop-shop for personalized self-care will open in August 2024 in the highly anticipated Royalmount development, a major retail and lifestyle destination coming to Montreal. The first of its kind, the district will feature an array of retail, offices and hospitality spaces, bringing best-in-class brands, experiences and offers to Quebec.

Rennaï Store Opening August 2024 (CNW Group/Rennaï) Discover Rennaï, the self-care and beauty boutique of the future (CNW Group/Rennaï)

Coveted luxury brand Christian Dior Parfums will introduce its first Beauty Boutique in Canada, bringing together fragrance, including La Collection Privée, makeup and skincare, in an entirely new beauty experience, with style and savoir-faire. Legendary Parisian brand HERMÈS will open its first beauty and fragrance shop-in-shop in Canada - offering clientele both make-up and their collection of perfumes, bath and body products.

Additionally premiering at Rennaï, world-renowned professional-grade skin care brand Dermalogica will launch its first-ever advanced open-concept skin treatment services space. Parisian luxury fragrance house Diptyque confirms its first shop-in-shop concept at Rennaï, featuring the Maison's signature personal fragrances, home and body collections. New York-based fine fragrance brand Le Labo will offer freshly hand-blend creations with personalized labels.

"We believe that there are too many bottles of perfume and not enough soulful fragrances. We believe the soul of a fragrance comes from the intention with which it is created and the attention with which it is prepared," - Le Labo.

Celebrating its Quebec roots, Rennaï's inaugural flagship location will place significant emphasis on curating and highlighting local brands including Quebec's own beauty powerhouse; Watier Cosmetics. With the empowerment of women at its core and its inspiring trailblazer founder, Mme Lise Watier, the brand seamlessly aligns with Rennai's vision. Rennaï is also highlighting additional regional Quebec favourites Apprenti Ôr'ganik, JB Skin Sävvi, Selv, Ruby Brown, Landish, and Camellia Sinensis Tea House.

"Having experienced the retail industry with a luxury lens, I can confidently say that these prestigious partnerships are precisely what we want to bring to today's discerning clientele. Exclusives and never-been-seen-before experiences are the core foundation of what makes Rennaï so unique and timely. We will continue to announce partners leading up to the launch that represent our brand spirit and promise - to offer our clients a complete one-stop experience both on location and through our complimentary virtual concierge experience," shares Rennaï President Christopher Novak.

The 36,000-square-foot beauty and self-care space will offer guests a series of five beauty and self-care zones that promote modern wellness. Beyond the extensive product offering, services will include traditional aesthetics, dermatology, nutrition, a fragrance zone and a revitalizing retreat area where guests can extend their time by enjoying the convenience and comfort of a complete self-care space.

A 2023 luxury retail report from The Business of Fashion, in partnership with Royalmount, stated that "The physical store is still a major draw for shoppers, with 77 percent of consumers expecting to visit luxury stores as or more often in the year ahead. The report found the desire to shop in-person remains strong in the luxury sector, and consumers are increasingly demanding more from a shopping experience, meaning brands must continue to evolve to create an experience that satisfies these valuable shoppers".

About Rennaï

At Rennaï, we are dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal well-being through 360° self-care in a highly accessible setting. Inspired by the French word Renaissance, meaning rebirth and renewal, our brand is committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards self-care, self-love and self-discovery. Our range of carefully curated beauty products from around the world is complemented by personalized self-care services, including consultations with beauty, nutrition and wellness experts. We offer a variety of services to nourish the mind, body and soul, providing everything you need to feel your best, both inside and out.

For more information on Rennaï, visit: www.rennai.com

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in North America, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. It will feature more than 170 retailers, including 60 restaurants as well as experiential attractions. Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, Royalmount's aims to bring the best brands, experiences and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000-sq.-ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also house a 3-km elevated linear park as well as an 1.8-acre urban park.

For more information on Royalmount, visit www.royalmount.com

SOURCE Rennaï

For further information: Michelle Kalman, 416-725-7130, [email protected]