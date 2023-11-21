Dental Care Alliance Appoints Jason Heffelfinger as CEO

Jason Heffelfinger joins DCA as its new CEO; Jerry Rhodes named Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

SARASOTA, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announced that Jason Heffelfinger has been named Chief Executive Officer.

"I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead an extraordinary organization like DCA. Jerry Rhodes and the entire leadership team have done a tremendous job of setting DCA, and all its partners doctors, up for future success. I am delighted to be a part of it," said Heffelfinger.

Heffelfinger most recently served as Chief Services Officer for Petco, a category-defining health and wellness company, focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and Petco's partners. There, he was responsible for leading all aspects of Petco's Pet Services businesses, including one of the fastest growing vet hospital buildouts ever in the industry. His leadership helped Petco deliver double-digit sales and EBITDA growth across all service businesses while building them to over a $700m run rate.

"I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead an extraordinary organization like DCA. Jerry Rhodes and the entire leadership team have done a tremendous job of setting DCA, and all its partners doctors, up for future success. I am delighted to be a part of it," said Heffelfinger.

Jerry Rhodes, who previously served as a member of the Board of Directors and subsequently led DCA for the last six years has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer.

Under Rhodes's leadership, DCA experienced unprecedented growth – expanding to more than 400 offices across 23 states. During his tenure, DCA invested in its people, systems, and technology, increasing EBITDA and revenue; and securely positioning Dental Care Alliance as one of the top DSOs in the country.

Staunchly committed to putting the practices first, Rhodes led the company's Support Team in advancing the culture of service to DCA-supported offices and dental professionals. He led as a fierce advocate for the company and its people in good times and in challenging ones.

"It has been my distinct honor to serve at the helm of DCA and our incredible team of supported providers, practices, and team members. I am proud to be part of this exceptional organization and its tremendous legacy of success," shared Rhodes.

Demonstrating his continued commitment to Dental Care Alliance, Rhodes will immediately begin serving in the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

"Harvest Partners and Mubadala thank Jerry Rhodes for his many years of dedication and continuing service to the organization; and we welcome Mr. Heffelfinger as DCA's next chapter of leadership," shared Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer for Mubadala.

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and supports over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

