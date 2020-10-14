Cultural tourism boom polishes ancient city of central China's Xiangyang

The tourism promotion was held online to promote the scenic and cultural resources of the ancient city by means of on-site introduction, video clips, music and dance and other activities. Local government officials and major tourism enterprises participated an activity to promote the ancient city.

As one of the four major thematic activities of this festival, a total of 105 public cultural performances were staged in seven consecutive days, with 15 performances each day and achieving weekly record highs in terms of performance number, performing organizations, sites, influence and types. Among them, the opening performance of the North Street intangible cultural heritage project fair was a hit, where nearly 100 such projects in Hubei Province were displayed in Xiangyang. Three generations of intangible cultural heritage inheritors shared the production process and stories of these long-standing crafts to tourists at an intangible cultural heritage theater. In addition to displaying different folk cultures, the inheritors also had interesting interactions with the visitors, presenting an impressive intangible culture feast.

Xiangyang City has 38 A-level scenic spots, including 1 5A-level (the top level) scenic spot, 7 4A-level scenic spots, 22 3A-level scenic spots, 7 2A-level scenic spots and 1 1A-level scenic spot. Among these scenic spots, there are not only cultural heritages, but also beautiful natural landscapes and theme parks popular among young people.

The top ten popular tourism projects in Xiangyang City during the National Day holiday are day tour at Tang Dynasty city film base, Gulongzhong, night tour at Tang Dynasty city film base, Han Dynasty city film base, OCT light carnival, Baokang Wudaoxia Valley, Migong Temple, Baokang Jiuluzhai Village, Nanzhang Xiangshui River and Huangjiawan Valley.

Caption: Children are experiencing shadow puppetry at the intangible cultural heritage fair in North Street, Xiangyang, Hubei Province.

