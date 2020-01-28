CTV Delivers Exclusive Live Coverage of SUPER BOWL LIV, February 2

– More than eight hours of comprehensive pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. ET –

– In coveted post-game timeslot, the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER immediately follows the conclusion of SUPER BOWL LIV on CTV –

– Sponsors for SUPER BOWL LIV are GMC Canada and Nissan Canada, the official vehicle of the NFL; advertisers include Budweiser, Maple Leaf, and more –

– Fan favourite PUPPY BOWL XVI is back Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet –

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV announced today programming and sponsorship details for one of the most highly anticipated broadcast events of the year, SUPER BOWL LIV. With exclusive Canadian coverage airing live on CTV and TSN on Sunday, Feb. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, the game features Patrick Mahomes and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs making their first SUPER BOWL appearance in 50 years, taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the upstart NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Programming

CTV and TSN are home to an expansive slate of SUPER BOWL pre-game coverage beginning Sunday, Feb 2 at 10 a.m. ET (see full broadcast schedule below).

Grammy® Award-winning artists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira share the stage for the first time for an epic performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The crooning continues immediately following the broadcast of SUPER BOWL LIV, as Season 3 of CTV's smash-hit series THE MASKED SINGER premieres with all-new mystery celebrities competing for the coveted golden mask.

"Transcending the worlds of sports and pop culture, the SUPER BOWL is quite simply one of television's most extraordinary events," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "Pairing the drama and spectacle of SUPER BOWL LIV with the return of the wildly popular THE MASKED SINGER makes for a truly spectacular night of television for all Canadian viewers."

