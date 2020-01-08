Critically Acclaimed 56 Leonard Named Top Building Of The Decade

This accolade further cements 56 Leonard as one of the most imaginative and architecturally significant global landmarks to grace the Manhattan skyline. The cascading 60 story structure at the corner of Church and Leonard Street reveal breathtaking views of the cityscape, rivers, bridges and beyond.

In an unprecedented collaboration between artist and architect, this iconic tower is seamlessly integrated with a specially commissioned 40-ton, 48 ft-long,19 ft-high stainless steel enigmatic balloon-like form sculpture that both prop-up the building and be squashed by it at its base, by internationally celebrated, Turner Prize-winning artist Anish Kapoor. This monumental mirror sculpture is Kapoor's first permanent public artwork in New York City.

56 Leonard, which recently served as the setting for Vogue magazine's January 2020 issue featuring Cardi B, offers one final penthouse for sale. At over 700 feet in the sky, Penthouse 57 – a 5,252-square-feet, 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condominium with 1,763 square feet of outdoor living spaces spread across three terraces and balconies – is listed for $24.5M. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing and sales agent for the building.

