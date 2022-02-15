Crane mounted AI arrives to Quebec's construction sites

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - It is now possible to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (loT) on cranes to improve the management of construction sites through a partnership between the Montréal-based firm CREO Solutions, an expert and innovator in project management, and Versatile, an Israeli company, which specializes in collection of metadata to help the decision-making process on construction sites.

A total of $80 million in funding has just been raised to develop the technology behind CraneView, designed by Versatile, which, when mounted under a crane hook, collects continuously thousands of data points using high performance sensors. Once analyzed, this information will streamline decision-making on sites, optimize processes, improve team productivity and construction site safety, prevent delays, and check the condition of materials.

"We believe that facts do not lie, and that using measurable data will make the construction industry's processes more transparent and efficient," says Enzo Conte, CEO and co-founder of CREO Solutions.

"Deploying artificial intelligence on construction sites is a logical next step for the improvement of CREO Solutions' project management services," Enzo Conte says.

Innovations and process improvements in the construction industry have always been important to CREO Solutions' founders, Jean-François Bertrand-Pelletier, and Enzo Conte. Together, they accumulate over 30 years of experience in major urban projects such as the City of Québec's Tramway and the CHUM. Starting 2010, they were among the first in Quebec to use cloud-based collaborative platforms and to implement recognized project management best practices. CREO Solutions is composed of 20 experts who support companies with optimizing their operations by analyzing their data. Therefore, this digital transformation enables informed decision-making using business intelligence.

"[...] The construction industry is innovative, forward-thinking, and worthy of the world's leading technology investment." said Meirav Oren, CEO and co‑founder of Versatile.

The $80 million investment is part of the second phase of funding, which comes mainly from technology companies such as Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management. The first part had an initial amount of $20 million.

