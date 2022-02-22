Concerned Bridging Finance Investors Retain Law Firm, Lerners LLP

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As previously reported, a group of Unitholders of the Bridging Finance Funds will be in court this Friday, February 25 to try and prevent PwC from arbitrarily terminating a court-approved process to sell the company and its assets. The Concerned Bridging Finance Unitholders has now retained legal counsel, being Domenico Magisano from the law firm Lerners LLP. We urge other Unitholders to join forces with the Concerned Bridging Finance Unitholders and contact Mr. Magisano immediately by email. Mr. Magisano's contact information is below.

The Concerned Unitholders describe the PwC motion as an abuse of power, and plan to seek an adjournment so that there is transparency of information and fairness of a Unitholder vote, to be conducted as quickly as possible. PwC's motion on Friday, February 25 has clearly not provided sufficient notice to Unitholders.

For further information: For comments or questions and to support our position, please email Mr. Domenico Magisano at [email protected]