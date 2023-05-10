Community Foundations in Northwestern Alberta and Drayton Valley Respond as Wildfires Burn Nearly 1 Million Acres

GRANDE PRAIRIE and DRAYTON VALLEY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A state of emergency has been declared in Alberta, and communities across the province are stepping up to support those affected by the wildfires. As communities combat over 80 wildfires, the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta and the Drayton Valley Community Foundation are mobilizing to respond. Communities need long-term support to recover and rebuild from this devastation.

These community foundations have deep roots in the community and are working alongside their local municipalities to ensure a coordinated response. To support these efforts you can donate to the Northwestern Alberta Emergency Response Fund and the Emergency Relief Fund in Drayton Valley. Through these emergency, flow through funds, donations will be distributed now and in the coming months to rebuild communities. At this moment in the crisis, these monetary donations, rather than donations of goods or services, are ideal as it allows communities the flexibility to be responsive to what they need. The funding will focus on how communities can recover long term and the foundations will be working with local municipalities to identify the community needs.

Communities are strong. Communities are resilient. By coming together, we can ensure they have what they need to thrive as they recover from these wildfires. We can connect people and build communities that are resilient for good. Community foundations have a long history of stepping up and being there when communities need it most, whether the floods in Fort McMurray, the wildfires in Slave Lake or the Okanagan or the recent hurricane in the Maritimes.

Quotes

"Disaster strikes in a moment, but we will be there for the long term. Taking steps together with the community to rebuild and make sure no one is left behind."

Laura LaValley, Chief Executive Officer, The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta

"Disasters destroy buildings and bridges but also a sense of safety and belonging. We will walk together to heal and recover. Our communities are powered by full hearts and open arms, and together, we will build back stronger."

Tara Middlemiss, Executive Director, The Drayton Valley Community Foundation,

To Donate

Northwestern Alberta Emergency Response Fund

The Drayton Valley Community Foundation - Emergency Relief Fund

More Information

SOURCE The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta and Drayton Valley Community Foundation

For further information: For Media Enquiries: Laura LaValley, Chief Executive Officer, The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, (780) 814-3113 or [email protected]; Tara Middlemiss, Executive Director at the Drayton Valley Community Foundation, (780) 621-7259 or [email protected]