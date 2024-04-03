GUELPH, ON, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable June 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2024.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Co-operators General is a leading Canadian multi-product insurance company and is part of The Co-operators Group Limited (Co-operators). Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $62 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 79 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Co-operators General Class E, Series C Preference Shares trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information can be found at www.cooperators.ca.

