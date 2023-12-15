TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced that the CIBC Ares Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund"), managed by CAM, is now available for purchase. The Fund will provide Canadian accredited investors with access to the Ares Strategic Income Fund ("ASIF"), a private credit solution that is managed by Ares Capital Management LLC, which forms part of the Ares Credit Group, a leading manager of liquid and illiquid credit strategies.

ASIF seeks to generate current income, the potential for capital appreciation and attractive risk-adjusted returns through market cycles. ASIF primarily invests in directly originated, senior secured, floating rate loans to U.S. companies.

With the growth of private credit, investors are looking to complement their fixed income strategies to take advantage of diversifying income solutions that provide yield enhancement. CAM began its partnership with ARES, one of the world's most experienced private credit managers, in December 2022 with a seed allocation to ASIF through a number of our funds. Today's announcement means that this exclusive access is now available to Canadian accredited investors seeking much needed diversification in the form of institutional quality alternative strategies.

