Celebrate Black Music Month on SiriusXM with exclusive music stations, specialty programs, and events

For details on SiriusXM's limited-engagement channels and additional SiriusXM specialty programming, please see below:

Notorious Radio will honour the legacy of Brooklyn-born rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as the Notorious B.I.G. and celebrate the 25th anniversary of his notable album Life After Death. Known for his effortless lyrical-delivery and storytelling ability, Notorious B.I.G. was called "the greatest rapper that ever lived" by Rolling Stone. Notorious Radio will feature his entire catalogue of music, including songs he's been featured on and music inspired by the late rapper. Specials featuring B.I.G. 's mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace and other notable guests will be available on Notorious Radio on satellite ch. 105 from June 8 through June 14 and on the SXM App until June 30.

The Whitney Channel will celebrate the music of the iconic Whitney Houston, whose vocal versatility earned her the title, "The Voice." The Whitney Channel will feature her pop and R&B classics, along with remixes and live performances. Clive Davis, Mariah Carey, and Dionne Warwick will serve as guest DJs on the channel sharing their favourites from Houston's catalogue. The Whitney Channel will be available on satellite on ch. 105 from June 22 through June 28 and on the SXM App until June 30.

The Prince Channel returns featuring Prince's classics, B-sides, signature slow jams, and pop and rock hits from his extensive catalogue. The channel will also spotlight Prince favourites from those who knew him best with Purple Playlists and launch with an airing of the newly-released 1985 Prince and the Revolution live performance in its entirety. The Prince Channel will be available on satellite on ch.105 from June 1 through June 7 and on the SXM App until June 30.

The 2PAC Channel will take listeners on a comprehensive journey through 2PAC's life and music career. Through first-hand, exclusive commentary from his close friends and peers, including E.D.I. Mean, an original member of 2PAC's group The Outlawz, listeners will get a deeper understanding of what makes him the voice of a generation. The channel will also feature an original series where artists and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Too $hort will guest DJ their personal favourites from the legendary artist. The 2PAC Channel will be available on satellite on ch. 105 from June 15 through June 21 and on the SXM App until June 30.

Black Music Forever Radio will spotlight the latest hits from current and breaking Black artists in hip-hop, R&B and pop. Black Music Forever Radio will be available from June 1 through June 30 on the SXM App.

SiriusXM will feature additional special programming to celebrate Black Music Month including one-hour specials hosted by notable contemporary black artists like Pusha T, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, and Vince Staples, highlighting their musical influences on Hip Hop Nation. The Village Folk Show on The Bridge will air an archival performance from legendary blues musician Taj Mahal on June 5. Zach Zoya will takeover Poplandia on Friday, June 17 at 6 ET, Saturday, June 18 at 9 ET and Sunday, June 19 at 11 ET with a playlist of music from Canadians of colour on the SXM App. Influence Franco (ch 174) will showcase Black Canadian artists such as Zach Zoya, Sarahmée, Marième, Webster, Naomi and YAO all month long, every hour (6am to midnight ET). Each artist will introduce either a song from another Black artist, or something from their own repertoire.

SiriusXM will also be airing live event specials in celebration of Black Music Month. GRAMMY®-winner Bobby Brown will discuss his new documentary series in front of a live studio at the LA Garage airing June 1 at 5 p.m. ET on Heart & Soul. Soul Town will air a performance and commentary from The Manhattans as they kick off the Soul Train Cruise concert series on June 19 at 5 p.m. ET. Reggae icon Shaggy will perform in-studio with a live audience in celebration of his new album Come FLY Wid Mi on SiriusXM FLY. On Rock the Bells Radio from June 1 through June 6, LL COOL J will guide listeners through his influential album Bigger and Deffer to mark 35 years since its release.

Lastly, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz, will play a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series in Atlanta at Terminal West on Friday, June 17, which will air that night on Hip Hop Nation.

For a full broadcast schedule of special programming celebrating Black Music Month on SiriusXM please visit:www.siriusxm.ca/bmm2022.

SiriusXM's Listen Free event runs from May 26 through June 6, so everyone can listen to Notorious Radio, The Whitney Channel, The Prince Channel, The 2PAC Channel, Black Music Forever Radio and other special Black Music Month programming. During the Listen Free event, anyone can turn on an inactive satellite radio and listen to more than 100 SiriusXM channels for free, with no credit card required. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/listenfree to learn more.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

