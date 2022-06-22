Cargo Helps SkipTheDishes Win Best Booth at the RC Show

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- SkipTheDishes (Skip) and agency partner Cargo are thrilled to announce their "Best Booth at the Show" award from the recent RC Show, the nation's largest foodservice and hospitality event. Leveraging their partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), Skip created a hockey-themed booth to showcase the numerous benefits of large national partnerships to potential restaurant partners.

The three-day trade show brought together 20,000 industry professionals, attended both in-person and virtually. The event also featured hundreds of products and services, as well as 250 speakers.

For the show, Cargo worked with Skip to ensure their booth was engaging and emphasized the advantages restaurant partners gain from working with Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network. Cargo and Skip were tasked with conceptualizing and delivering a trade show presence that:

Demonstrated Skip as the thought leader and market leader in the foodservice delivery space

Generated new leads and new partners

Strengthened relationships with existing partners

"For the RC Show, we were looking to demonstrate our market and thought leadership position, but we also wanted to create a space that showcased to restaurant owners that by choosing Skip, they'll be gaining a partner that offers revenue generating ideas, dedicated support, and exclusive access to programs, perks, and promotions that will grow their business," said Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success.

The booth was made to look like a hockey rink, complete with a scoreboard suspended above. Skip representatives working at the booth were dressed in personalized Skip hockey jerseys, while lucky visitors to the booth were greeted by hockey greats, Wendel Clark and Marie-Philip Poulin. Show attendees were also invited to play a digital "Skippy the Puck" game for an opportunity to win signed jerseys.

The results of Cargo and Skip's efforts included winning the "Best Booth at the Show" award out of the 500+ booths present. The award considered overall design and attractiveness, signage, and the ability to engage show attendees.

Cargo Group Account Director, Nicolas Rouleau, added, "We are grateful to Skip for entrusting us to build a creative and impactful trade show space to meet their business objectives. Further, it was an honour to have the RC Show acknowledge the success of the booth with their 'best of' award."

Images

Front of booth: https://tinyurl.com/3s7j5dbn

Back of booth: https://tinyurl.com/3rkwkskx

Skip jersey: https://tinyurl.com/2p95meav

3D rendering: https://tinyurl.com/2p9b4x6u



About Cargo

With offices in Toronto, Canada, Greenville, SC, USA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at https://www.thecargoagency.com/



About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, connecting millions of customers with more than 47,000 Restaurant Partners and the largest active courier base in the country. As a proud Canadian brand, Skip is thrilled to partner with Restaurants Canada for the hospitality event of the year.

SOURCE Cargo

For further information: Richard George, Cargo USA, 732-614-9097, 864-704-1160, [email protected] ; Nicolas Rouleau, Cargo Canada, 613-862-2244, [email protected]