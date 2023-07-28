Business Denied Request for Lawyer, Bilingual Trial

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The B.C. Government is prosecuting Club1177 (a small business). The business received a ticket for dancing 2 years ago during government restrictions in relation to the coronavirus. The Court is proceeding to trial without a lawyer present. An adjournment request was made to obtain counsel and it was denied. A request for a bilingual trial was denied. A request for a French trial was denied. The corporation's team is equal parts Francophone and Anglophone. The business provides stable employment in the community. The business previously defeated 8 similar prosecutions successfully with the presence of counsel. The case unfolds in the Prince George Courthouse under ticket number AJ20573780.

Club1177 is a bilingual establishment specializing in bartending and training the next generation of bar tenders. Club1177 is housed in a three story building providing stable employment in the community. It provides a venue for community members to use for podcasting, meetings and social functions.

