Bud Light Canada Launches 'Bud Light Camp' in Celebration of Pride

"Bud Light believes that everything is more fun when everyone brings their own unique energy," said Mike D'Agostini, Senior Marketing Director, Bud Light Canada. "It's our brand's mission to leave no one out and celebrate individuals being their most authentic selves. Through Bud Light Camp, we are championing LGBTQIA2S+ community members and allies to live their truth, leaving only one question – whatever camp you're in, you in?"

The term "CAMP" means, "deliberately exaggerated and theatrical behavior or style," making it a fitting theme for a Pride-centric adult camp, focused on making an inclusive environment full of self-expression for all attendees. Bud Light decided on "CAMP" as the theme to create an experience that emulates that exact definition, creating fun for everyone with over-the-top events that thrive on nostalgia and building a sense of community through bringing a unique energy to camp.

Bud Light Camp will be a weekend full of CAMP-themed activities that celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community and its allies, hosted by the iconic Queen of the North herself, Brooke Lynn Hytes, as the ultimate Camp Director. Additionally, a full cast of well-known influencers from across the country will take on the role of Camp Counsellors, hand-selected based on their talent, stellar reputation, and expertise in the space. From drag brunches and lip-sync consultations, to an all-day beach party, Bud Light Camp is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience.

"Bud Light Camp is creating an inclusive and fun environment for LGBTQIA2S+ community members and allies to come together without judgment to celebrate being who they are, and I am honoured to champion this incredibly important initiative as Camp Director," said Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canadian Drag Queen. "It's so important to celebrate our authentic selves, in a safe environment, especially for those individuals who might have struggled with their own self-acceptance at times. I am proud to help bring this unique and engaging experience to life for members of my community this summer and I can't wait to make this an unforgettable Pride experience!"

With a limited number of spots open for the Bud Light Camp weekend, Canadians 19 years of age or older will have the opportunity to join the fun by entering the Bud Light Camp giveaway. Beginning May 17th, 2022, Canadians can visit the website www.budlight.ca/pride to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to attend. Contest closes at 11:50 p.m. ET on May 27th, 2022.

Bud Light Camp promises to bring the fun, with a wide variety of "CAMP" activities, including:

Art Attack: Head to the archery range to aim for paint-filled balloons to decorate your canvas & create an abstract art piece

Head to the archery range to aim for paint-filled balloons to decorate your canvas & create an abstract art piece Fly Your Flag: Fly the flag that best represents you while ziplining

Fly the flag that best represents you while ziplining Open Closet: A studio open to campers to work on their looks for camp activities

A studio open to campers to work on their looks for camp activities Pink Flamingo Croquet: Croquet but make it CAMP!

Croquet but make it CAMP! The 'Tude Beach: All-day beach party

All-day beach party Bud Light Disco Ball: Best party of the weekend with a live DJ and epic dance runway

Best party of the weekend with a live DJ and epic dance runway Rainbow Games: Friendly competition featuring activities that are all about the CAMP spirit

Friendly competition featuring activities that are all about the CAMP spirit Cheer Bootcamp: Learn a choreographed routine to support your team during Rainbow Games

Learn a choreographed routine to support your team during Rainbow Games Karaoke Battle: Campers take the stage for a karaoke/lip sync battle to cap off the weekend

Campers take the stage for a karaoke/lip sync battle to cap off the weekend Polar Bear Dip: A uniquely Canadian tradition of jumping in the lake in the early morning hours

A uniquely Canadian tradition of jumping in the lake in the early morning hours Sun Salutations Yoga: Start the day with an optional outdoor yoga class

In addition to activating Bud Light Camp, the brand will be involved in Pride celebrations across the country, hosting pop-up activations in both Toronto and Vancouver, and participating in the Toronto Pride parade. To further the celebrations, Bud Light will be releasing limited-edition pronoun-inspired Pride cans, available across Canada starting in June, while supplies last. This year, Bud Light is celebrating the unique gender identities of Canadians through their new can design, encouraging those of legal drinking age to ask, respect and celebrate everyone's pronouns.

For over 20 years, Bud Light has been supporting Pride in Canada and this year the brand is providing a total of $100,000 to various organizations supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community to further its ongoing support across Canada, including:

About Bud Light Canada

As a social, co-ed beer, Bud Light Canada has actively prioritized inclusivity as an integral component of branded initiatives. Bud Light has been a proud supporter of pride in Canada for over 20 years, launching a series of campaigns that amplify the voices and talents of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and providing a total of $100,000 to various organizations supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community across Canada. Most recently, it worked with Women in Music Canada to host panels and workshops to drive meaningful conversation around imbalances in the music industry. During the 2019 festival season, the brand partnered with Intersessions, a program aimed to put a spotlight on the gender, class and race disparity in electronic music. Through the partnership, Bud Light Canada ran educational workshops on the business of music and technical DJ skills geared to support women, LGBTQIA2S+ and POC. Utilizing the brand's sponsorship of Tomorrowland, Bud Light gave stage time to local Toronto DJ ME TIME as one of only 2 WOC on a lineup of 700+ DJs.

