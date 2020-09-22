BioSteel Welcomes DeAndre Hopkins to Team BioSteel

"As someone who has been using BioSteel products for years, this partnership came about naturally," says Hopkins. "As a businessman and equity partner in the company, I see this collaboration as an opportunity to expand the brand as it continues to redefine the sports hydration industry."

BioSteel, previously the best kept secret in professional sports, is quickly becoming the choice of consumers looking for a healthy alternative in the sports drink space. The company is expanding across North America at a rapid pace and has chosen to partner with top athletes, such as Hopkins, to tell its story.

"Authenticity is everything to us as we continue to grow our brand," says Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO. "We're excited to announce and partner with someone like DeAndre who is a strong believer in the product, to help amplify our story and accelerate our growth."

Hopkins joins a growing list of top-tier athletes, including MVP Patrick Mahomes, which reflect the company's roots of working with those who were consumers of the brand prior to being formally endorsed by BioSteel. As a member of Team BioSteel, Hopkins will help extend the brand's footprint by reaching new health-conscious consumers and aspiring athletes.

Off the field, Hopkins is best known for the passion he has for his family, philanthropy, business, and style. He is an avid businessman and is actively involved with his mother's charitable organization, S.M.O.O.O.T.H, a non-profit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence. Hopkins, represented by Joe D'Amelio of WME Sports for Marketing, negotiated the deal.

BioSteel's new sports drink can be purchased at BioSteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel's line includes a range of nutritional products including sports drinks, proteins, and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

