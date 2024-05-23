BGIS and Des Nedhe Group Form Partnership, Ela Hultsi Facilities Management

MARKHAM, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BGIS, a global pioneer in real estate management services, is proud to announce its partnership with Des Nedhe Group, forming Ela Hultsi Facilities Management. This partnership brings together BGIS's extensive expertise in facility management with the rich heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of the Des Nedhe Group, established by the English River First Nation.

Founded in 1991, the Des Nedhe Group has evolved from its origins as a community enterprise into a formidable force in Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic development in Canada. This collaboration with BGIS, Canada's premier Facilities Management company, represents a landmark union of shared values and visions, aiming to foster sustainable employment and business growth within Indigenous communities across the country.

In the spirit of the Dene phrase "Ela Hultsi", which translated means "let's build for the future", will focus on integrating Indigenous practices and modern sustainability principles into major construction and facilities management projects. Ela Hultsi Facilities Management is an Indigenous business registered with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. It's designed to leverage BGIS's global reach and Des Nedhe's deep connection to Indigenous communities, creating a unique model in the industry that prioritizes cultural respect, environmental stewardship, and innovative economic development.

Gord Hicks, CEO of BGIS, commented on the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Des Nedhe Group through Ela Hultsi is a powerful step towards reshaping the future of building management and construction. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership opens up for both partners."

Sean Willy, CEO of Des Nedhe Group, also shared his enthusiasm: "This partnership is a testament to the strength of Indigenous-led business and its potential to transform industries. Ela Hultsi is not just a business endeavor; it's a cultural bridge that brings together the best of two worlds, ensuring that our growth is inclusive and beneficial for all stakeholders involved."

The official launch of Ela Hultsi is well underway, with several significant projects already in the pipeline. These initiatives will showcase the partnership's commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions that honor the legacy and aspirations of the Indigenous communities.

About Des Nedhe Group:

Since 1991, Des Nedhe has grown into a national leader in Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic development – a diverse collective of Indigenous-owned businesses dedicated to creating lasting change in Indigenous communities and corporate supply chains across Canada.

About BGIS:

Established in Canada in 1992, BGIS is a technically led, technology enabled integrated facility management services provider with over 600 million square feet of client facilities under management globally, serviced by more than 10,500 of our own employees. BGIS' diverse client base and extensive global portfolio includes 69,000+ facilities, with regional offices in regions across North America, the UK and APAC. Our position as an industry innovator, bringing technology solutions, advanced analytics and flexible service solutions that maximize value for our Clients, as well as enabling us to drive significant savings, is what makes us unique.

