Between Love and Lust, Peter Short Faces the Consequences of a Double Life

A whirlwind romance, a wealthy temptress, and a life-changing decision all come to a head in C.J. Martin's newest novel

HENDERSON, N.C., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing the story of ambitious MBA student Peter Short, author C.J. Martin has released a sequel to "A Year in the Life of Peter Short," titled "Peter and Jodi (and Gloria)."

Set in 1966, the fast-paced fiction follows Peters life as he the navigates his second year of graduate school at Northwestern University. Peter soon finds that balancing his love life with his intense academic schedule is more than he bargained for in this romantic thriller.

“Peter and Jodi (and Gloria)” By C.J. Martin

The story begins with Peter meeting Jodi, a lively and captivating cheerleader from the University of Wisconsin, during his summer break. Their romance quickly takes root, offering Peter a sense of excitement as he juggles the demands of his college courses. However, things take a complicated turn when Peter travels to New York for a recruiting event over Christmas break. There, he crosses paths with Gloria, a wealthy, alluring older woman with a confidence that is difficult for Peter to resist.

Peter attempts to balance his life between two women as he becomes entangled in a love triangle that tests his resolve, morals, and sense of self. Feeling trapped between his affection for his girlfriend Jodi, and his affair with Gloria, his double life places his reputation, future, and relationships at risk, leading him to question who he really is and what he truly values. Peter's journey is one of self-discovery, as he navigates the difficult choices between desire and loyalty, momentary passion and lasting love, ultimately facing the consequences of his decisions and the impact they have on those around him.

"Peter and Jodi (and Gloria)" provides a candid look at the complexities of relationships, moral compromise, and the ways in which personal and professional ambitions can collide, complicating the pursuit of true happiness. The story invites readers to ponder the nature of commitment, integrity, and the cost of living a double life, all through the eyes of a young man learning the difficult lessons of love and fidelity.

"The story takes some unexpected twists," Martin said. "Temptation is a part of life, and how we handle those temptations, where they lead us, and the difficult decisions that they make us face can define who we become."

Martin plans to continue Peter's story in future novels.

"Peter and Jodi (and Gloria)"

By C.J. Martin

ISBN: 9781665765848 (softcover); 9781665765855 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

C.J. Martin, raised in a Chicago suburb, spent 31 years with a major corporation, gaining extensive international experience through multiple assignments in Japan and a posting in Singapore. He is married and the proud father of two adopted children, a son from Japan and a daughter from Indonesia. Now retired, he resides in the scenic landscapes of Western North Carolina. To learn more, please visit http://www.curtmarker.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE