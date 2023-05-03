Betway Canada Reveals The Top 60 Sports Pubs In Canada
May 03, 2023, 13:17 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Betway Canada, a global online sportsbook and casino, is revealing their ranked list of the top sports pubs in major cities nationwide. The rankings are based on three key factors - the number of reviews each pub has across online aggregators, the general level of ratings, and overall experience and service offerings.
- Real Sports (Toronto)
- Score on Davie (Vancouver)
- Dock Ellis (Toronto)
- Shark Club (Vancouver)
- Left Field Brewery (Toronto)
- Senate Tavern on Bank (Ottawa)
- Burgundy Lion (Montreal)
- Atlas Pizza (Calgary)
- Original Joe's (Edmonton)
- The Canadian Ice House (Edmonton)
- Real Sports
- Dock Ellis
- Left Field Brewery
- The Aviary
- Score on King
- The Loose Moose
- The Rec Room
- Bottom Line
- Dog & Bear
- The Ballroom Bowl
- Senate Tavern on Bank
- Local Heroes
- Tail Gators
- The Prescott
- MacLaren's
- Buster's
- 3 Brewers Kanata
- Hometown Sports Grill
- Greenfield's Public House
- Chuck's Roadhouse
- Burgundy Lion
- Mckibbin's
- Bishop & Bagg
- Brasserie Des Rapides
- Ping Pong Club
- Bier Markt Montreal
- Bar Monsieur Ricard
- Fitzroy
- La Station des Sports (Saint Leonard)
- La Cage Brasserie Sportive (Centre Bell)
- Score on Davie
- Shark Club
- Malone's Social Lounge and Taphouse
- BREWHALL
- The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena
- One Under
- Dublin Calling
- The Blarney Stone
- Bells & Whistles
- BC Kitchen
- Original Joe's
- The Canadian Icehouse
- The Banquet
- The Garden YEG
- The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Downtown
- Messa Joe's Taphouse & Grill
- Horseshu Sports Lounge & Maxim
- 1st RND
- Central Social Hall
- Home & Away YEG
- Atlas Pizza
- The Unicorn
- The Ship & Anchor
- The Banquet Bar
- Stavros
- Leopold's Tavern - Beltline
- Hudsons Calgary
- Buffalo Bob's
- Home and Away
- Schanks Sports Grill
Betway Canada, owned by Super Group, is the premier online sportsbook operating under a single brand, offering first-class sports betting and casino entertainment. Betway has a truly global footprint, holding licenses throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa, with 60+ brand partnerships with teams and leagues worldwide.
