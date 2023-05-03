Betway Canada Reveals The Top 60 Sports Pubs In Canada

Betway Canada

May 03, 2023, 13:17 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Betway Canada, a global online sportsbook and casino, is revealing their ranked list of the top sports pubs in major cities nationwide. The rankings are based on three key factors - the number of reviews each pub has across online aggregators, the general level of ratings, and overall experience and service offerings.

Overall Top 10 Sports Pubs in Canada:
Betway Canada has compiled the Top 60 sports pubs in Canada (CNW Group/Betway Canada)
  1. Real Sports (Toronto)
  2. Score on Davie (Vancouver)
  3. Dock Ellis (Toronto)
  4. Shark Club (Vancouver)
  5. Left Field Brewery (Toronto)
  6. Senate Tavern on Bank (Ottawa)
  7. Burgundy Lion (Montreal)
  8. Atlas Pizza (Calgary)
  9. Original Joe's (Edmonton)
  10. The Canadian Ice House (Edmonton)
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Toronto
  1. Real Sports
  2. Dock Ellis
  3. Left Field Brewery
  4. The Aviary
  5. Score on King
  6. The Loose Moose
  7. The Rec Room
  8. Bottom Line
  9. Dog & Bear
  10. The Ballroom Bowl
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Ottawa
  1. Senate Tavern on Bank
  2. Local Heroes
  3.  Tail Gators
  4. The Prescott
  5.  MacLaren's
  6.  Buster's
  7.  3 Brewers Kanata
  8.  Hometown Sports Grill
  9.  Greenfield's Public House
  10. Chuck's Roadhouse
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Montreal
  1. Burgundy Lion
  2.  Mckibbin's
  3.  Bishop & Bagg
  4.  Brasserie Des Rapides
  5. Ping Pong Club
  6.  Bier Markt Montreal
  7. Bar Monsieur Ricard
  8.  Fitzroy
  9.  La Station des Sports (Saint Leonard)
  10.  La Cage Brasserie Sportive (Centre Bell)
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Vancouver
  1. Score on Davie
  2.  Shark Club
  3. Malone's Social Lounge and Taphouse
  4.  BREWHALL
  5.  The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena
  6.  One Under
  7.  Dublin Calling
  8. The Blarney Stone
  9. Bells & Whistles
  10. BC Kitchen
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Edmonton
  1. Original Joe's
  2. The Canadian Icehouse
  3.  The Banquet
  4.  The Garden YEG
  5.  The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Downtown
  6.  Messa Joe's Taphouse & Grill
  7.  Horseshu Sports Lounge & Maxim
  8. 1st RND
  9.  Central Social Hall
  10.  Home & Away YEG
Top 10 Sports Pubs in Calgary
  1. Atlas Pizza
  2. The Unicorn
  3. The Ship & Anchor
  4. The Banquet Bar
  5. Stavros
  6. Leopold's Tavern - Beltline
  7. Hudsons Calgary
  8. Buffalo Bob's
  9. Home and Away
  10. Schanks Sports Grill
About Betway Canada

Betway Canada, owned by Super Group, is the premier online sportsbook operating under a single brand, offering first-class sports betting and casino entertainment. Betway has a truly global footprint, holding licenses throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa, with 60+ brand partnerships with teams and leagues worldwide.

