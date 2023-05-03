Betway Canada Reveals The Top 60 Sports Pubs In Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Betway Canada , a global online sportsbook and casino, is revealing their ranked list of the top sports pubs in major cities nationwide. The rankings are based on three key factors - the number of reviews each pub has across online aggregators, the general level of ratings, and overall experience and service offerings.

Overall Top 10 Sports Pubs in Canada :

Real Sports ( Toronto ) Score on Davie (Vancouver) Dock Ellis ( Toronto ) Shark Club (Vancouver) Left Field Brewery ( Toronto ) Senate Tavern on Bank ( Ottawa ) Burgundy Lion (Montreal) Atlas Pizza (Calgary) Original Joe's (Edmonton) The Canadian Ice House (Edmonton)

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Toronto

Real Sports Dock Ellis Left Field Brewery The Aviary Score on King The Loose Moose The Rec Room Bottom Line Dog & Bear The Ballroom Bowl

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Ottawa

Senate Tavern on Bank Local Heroes Tail Gators The Prescott MacLaren's Buster's 3 Brewers Kanata Hometown Sports Grill Greenfield's Public House Chuck's Roadhouse

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Montreal

Burgundy Lion Mckibbin's Bishop & Bagg Brasserie Des Rapides Ping Pong Club Bier Markt Montreal Bar Monsieur Ricard Fitzroy La Station des Sports (Saint Leonard) La Cage Brasserie Sportive (Centre Bell)

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Vancouver

Score on Davie Shark Club Malone's Social Lounge and Taphouse BREWHALL The Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena One Under Dublin Calling The Blarney Stone Bells & Whistles BC Kitchen

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Edmonton

Original Joe's The Canadian Icehouse The Banquet The Garden YEG The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Downtown Messa Joe's Taphouse & Grill Horseshu Sports Lounge & Maxim 1st RND Central Social Hall Home & Away YEG

Top 10 Sports Pubs in Calgary

Atlas Pizza The Unicorn The Ship & Anchor The Banquet Bar Stavros Leopold's Tavern - Beltline Hudsons Calgary Buffalo Bob's Home and Away Schanks Sports Grill

