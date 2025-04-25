"As we kick off Dig Safe Month, at Ontario One Call we reaffirm our commitment to public safety," said Jim Keech, President and CEO of Ontario One Call. "In the wake of the recent ice storm that severely impacted communities across Ontario, it's more important than ever to take every precaution when beginning repair or restoration work. Safety is not just our mission, but a responsibility we share with the public and industry to protect lives and infrastructure. Requesting locates before digging is the very first step to ensure your family and community are safe, and essential services to communities continue uninterrupted. Click Before You Dig is an act of care — and it's also the law."

Recently, central and eastern Ontario experienced a generational ice storm that caused widespread devastation. As communities and property owners look to rebuild and restore affected areas, they should request a locate for underground infrastructure and avoid damage to gas lines, power cables and water pipes. The consequences of hitting underground infrastructure can be severe, ranging from power outages and costly repairs to serious injury or loss of life.

Make sure to follow these steps before starting a project or rebuilding this spring:

Submit a request: access Ontario One Call's website at ontarioonecall.ca to submit an underground locate request at least five business days before digging or breaking ground. Receive markings: if there is underground infrastructure located in your project area, the appropriate utility will send a service representative who will clearly mark the area and provide a locate sheet with a diagram of the infrastructure. Confirm safety: if no underground infrastructure is present, you will still receive a response indicating that the area is clear and it is safe to proceed. Wait for all responses: before you begin work, make sure you have received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call confirmation sheet.

