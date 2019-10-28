Baron partners with PayBright, enabling customers to pay over time for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship Ring

In late June, shortly after the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship title, they established a committee including representatives of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Raptors' own Kyle Lowry. The committee began a four-month process that produced the most valuable and iconic NBA Championship ring ever made. Baron Championship Rings, a Canadian company based in Tecumseh, Ontario, brought their vision to life, creating 20 rings for the Raptors as well as four other tiers of replica rings.

"We made roughly 20 rings that featured more than 650 diamonds – a record for any NBA Championship ring ever made. All the gold and diamonds used in the ring were sourced in Canada," explained Peter Kanis, President & CEO of Baron Championship Rings. "The 20 rings were awarded to the players and senior team officials before this week's season opener. 20,000 replicas were also handed out to the fans that attended Tuesday's game. We have three other tiers of the ring available for purchase on our website, and we selected PayBright, Canada's leading buy-now, pay-later solution, to help make these rings more accessible to the fans."

Baron offers shoppers the ability to customize and purchase their championship ring at www.RaptorsChampionshipRing.com.

"We're excited that Raptors fans can now pay over time with PayBright when ordering their Raptors NBA championship rings," said Wayne Pommen, President & CEO of PayBright. "After customizing their rings on Baron's site, customers can select PayBright as a payment method to split their payments over 12, 18, or 24 months while enjoying their rings right away."

Recently named one of Canada's Top 50 Fintech Companies by the Digital Finance Institute, PayBright has a rapidly growing network of over 5,000 merchant partners across Canada and has approved over $1 billion in credit for over 250,000 Canadians. PayBright's retailer and brand partners include Wayfair, Samsung, eBay, Peloton, Lenovo, Endy, Casper, Alternative Airlines, and Steve Madden.

SOURCE PayBright

For further information: Courtney Wattie, Director of Marketing, courtney@paybright.com