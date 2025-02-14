RACINE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Babyganics® has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of its Totally Tropical scented mineral sunscreen rollerball and continuous spray formulas. Consumers who have purchased Totally Tropical rollerball or continuous spray sunscreen can visit www.babyganicssunscreenrecall.com to determine if their product is impacted by this recall and receive a refund for their purchase.

No other Babyganics® sunscreen products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Babyganics® issued a voluntary recall of its Totally Tropical scented mineral sunscreen rollerball and continuous spray formulas.

The product is being recalled after quality testing found results that were not expected. While not a risk to health or safety, these results are unacceptable from a quality standpoint; therefore, the company is asking consumers to return or discard the affected SKUs.

Babyganics takes pride in its commitment to vigorous consumer safety standards and providing peace of mind for parents, which is why the decision was made to voluntarily recover these products from retailers and to proactively reach out to consumers. Consumers with the affected product will be provided a full refund.

Please visit www.babyganicssunscreenrecall.com for additional information.

Product Name



UPC Item Babyganics ® Continuous Spray SPF 50 Totally Tropical 810035921030 813277019800 813277019947 813277019930 813277019954 810035921139 Babyganics ® SPF 50 Rollerball Totally Tropical 813277019923 813277019916 810035921450

SOURCE Babyganics

[email protected]