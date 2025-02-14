Babyganics® issues voluntary recall of Totally Tropical SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen rollerball and continuous spray Français

Babyganics

Feb 14, 2025, 11:00 ET

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Babyganics® has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of its Totally Tropical scented mineral sunscreen rollerball and continuous spray formulas. Consumers who have purchased Totally Tropical rollerball or continuous spray sunscreen can visit www.babyganicssunscreenrecall.com to determine if their product is impacted by this recall and receive a refund for their purchase.

No other Babyganics® sunscreen products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Babyganics® issued a voluntary recall of its Totally Tropical scented mineral sunscreen rollerball and continuous spray formulas.
The product is being recalled after quality testing found results that were not expected. While not a risk to health or safety, these results are unacceptable from a quality standpoint; therefore, the company is asking consumers to return or discard the affected SKUs.

Babyganics takes pride in its commitment to vigorous consumer safety standards and providing peace of mind for parents, which is why the decision was made to voluntarily recover these products from retailers and to proactively reach out to consumers. Consumers with the affected product will be provided a full refund.

Please visit www.babyganicssunscreenrecall.com for additional information.

Product Name

UPC Item

Babyganics ® Continuous Spray SPF 50 Totally Tropical

810035921030

813277019800

813277019947

813277019930

813277019954

810035921139

Babyganics ® SPF 50 Rollerball Totally Tropical

813277019923

813277019916

810035921450

[email protected]

Babyganics