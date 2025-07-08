AVCOR Turns to Kahua to Meet DoD Cybersecurity Standards and Deliver Project Success

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information systems (PMIS), is proud to announce AVCOR Construction, LLC has selected Kahua as its project management system of record.

AVCOR, a veteran- and woman-owned Federal contractor supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), has selected Kahua for General Contractors to manage their DoD programs.

AVCOR wanted a CMMC-compliant project management information system (PMIS)

AVCOR chose Kahua for the platform's robust construction project management capabilities, as well as the platform's security controls for Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance. DoD contractors are required to meet CMMC requirements, demonstrating their ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Kahua has many years of experience managing CUI information for our many Federal customers, giving AVCOR the confidence that Kahua can help them meet stringent CMMC requirements and deliver critical projects effectively.

A key component of this certification for their projects is Kahua's free CMMC app, which helps government contractors manage their evidence to obtain certification. The app offers a secure, guided workspace, where Federal contractors can easily upload compliance documentation to CMMC control objectives, track progress and collaborate with consultants for audit readiness.

"CMMC has been a long time coming," said Lee Powers, President of AVCOR. "We've known for years that this was going to be a requirement to continue securing contracts with the DoD. We want to capitalize on the opportunity to be one of the first to get certified, making us more competitive when bidding on Federal contracts."

"We looked hard for a company that takes security as seriously as AVCOR does." Powers said. "Even where CMMC isn't required yet, our customers will get the benefits of cybersecurity protection. We are staunchly protecting our customers' data, even if they don't know it. We're future-proofing data for them."

"Finding the right systems and processes for a small business is a journey," said Powers. We searched for the right PMIS for quite a while until we found Kahua. Your customers don't need to fit inside a box. We tweaked it to fit us and meet our needs. I'm very excited for our team to be a part of the Kahua network!"

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform – the most secure in the industry – helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time. To learn more, visit us here.

