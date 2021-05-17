Alectra announces plans to be Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. the largest municipally-owned energy company in Canada based on customers served, today announced it will be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, making it one of the first energy distribution companies in Ontario to commit to a target and a timeline for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By 2025, Alectra plans to reduce its corporate operations GHG emissions by 38 percent, compared to a 2016 baseline, and will reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In 2020, Alectra's GHG emissions totaled 7,300 tCO 2 e, compared to 9,506 tCO 2 e in 2016 – a decrease of 23 percent. Results in 2020 were primarily attributed to a reduction in fuel consumption in the company's fleet, the majority of which is diesel. To reach its 2025 goal, Alectra will reduce GHG emissions by an average of 4.2 per cent annually.

"We take our responsibility to the planet, and to the communities we serve, very seriously, and because we are a purpose-driven company, it's important to walk our talk," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Over the next 18 months, Alectra will roll out initiatives that directly target GHG emissions from its fleet and facilities (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions), starting with a new service centre that will be constructed in Brampton to LEED Gold standards. This new building will bring to five the number of LEED facilities in Alectra's portfolio of buildings. The company's office in Vaughan, Ontario, is LEED Gold (2009), as is the company's Markham facility (2011). Alectra's facilities in Guelph and Barrie are LEED certified (2011, 2019).

Alectra will also soon release details about its plans to further electrify its fleet. Fleet continues to pilot technologies to reduce idling and improve diesel combustion to reduce GHG emissions. Alectra is also completing audits of all facilities to determine energy efficiency improvements.

"I'm very proud that we are already well on our way to reducing our carbon footprint by 38 percent by 2025," states Brian Bentz. "There is much more to come!"

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

