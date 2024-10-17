Alcoa Announces the Appointment of Gaby Poirier as President of Alcoa Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Alcoa Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaby Poirier as President of Alcoa Canada and Vice-President Global Transformation. In addition to this new role, he will continue to serve as the Regional Vice President of North America Operations. In this capacity, Mr. Poirier will also represent Alcoa on the Board of the Aluminium Association of Canada.

As President of Alcoa Canada, Mr. Poirier will be the primary liaison for the company's government and institutional relations on behalf of the Deschambault, Bécancour, and Baie-Comeau smelters, as well as the Canadian head office in Montreal.

Mr. Poirier succeeds Louis Langlois who has recently been appointed Senior Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets.

"I am honored to lead Alcoa Canada and continue our commitment to operational excellence. Our team is dedicated to producing aluminum with a low carbon footprint, right here in Quebec, and I am proud to be part of this journey to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future"

Gaby Poirier joined Alcoa on October 1, 2022, as Regional Vice President - North America Operations. He oversees Alcoa's operations in Canada and the US and is a key member of the Operations Leadership Team.

Originally from Quebec, Mr. Poirier brings extensive international experience, having worked in senior leadership roles in Canada, the US, Europe, and Australia. He has developed a deep, integrated operational background in diverse industries such as aluminum, iron ore, and copper. He spent the majority of his career in the aluminum industry, working in several parts of the business.

Mr. Poirier holds Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Finance.

About Alcoa Canada

Alcoa employs more than 2,800 people in Canada, where its activities are spread over four establishments and plants in Quebec: the Baie-Comeau, Bécancour (ABI), and Deschambault aluminum smelters, as well as the Canadian head office in Montreal. More information is available at www.alcoa.com/canada.

Alexandre Lessard-Martin, Communication/Public Relations, Alcoa Corporation, [email protected]