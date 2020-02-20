5th annual HomoCulture Tour announced - Gay lifestyle publication set to attend and report on important gay events across North America in 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - HomoCulture, North America's leading source on gay culture announced today the 2020 HomoCulture Tour, a multi-destination tour designed to celebrate the diverse and colorful community and report on the stories that matter most to the queer community and showcase the best of gay culture.

HomoCulture founder and visionary, Brian Webb, will embark on the HomoCulture Tour and make stops throughout North America in 2020. The HomoCulture Tour will travel to Pride parades, Pride festivals, street fairs, events, parties, and LGBT-friendly destinations. These experiences will culminate into captivating, in-depth stories on the HomoCulture website and memorable social media content.

The focus of this year's HomoCulture Tour is to visit destinations and to attend events that have not previously been a part of the HomoCulture Tour, and to cover quintessential events and destinations important to gay culture. Already confirmed as part of the HomoCulture Tour are two new destinations, Whitehorse, Yukon and Oahu, Hawaii, along with two events, Phoenix Pride and San Francisco Pride.

"Each stop on the HomoCulture Tour is specifically curated so we can experience welcoming and inclusive accommodations, activities, and events the destination offers," explains HomoCulture owner and editor-in-chief, Brian Webb. "This allows our team the opportunity to learn first-hand about the issues, challenges, and successes of the LGBT community at a grassroots level."

Over the years, HomoCulture has built a strong reputation for recommending, capturing and reporting on gay events. The majority of the stops on the HomoCulture Tour are purposely selected and planned around key events on the gay calendar, based on their importance, timing, priority, and regular input from HomoCulture readers.

"Attending Pride and other gay events allows the HomoCulture team to provide accurate reviews and viewpoints of these destinations and events so our readers can make informed decisions on where and what they will plan to visit in the future," said Brian Webb. "Through powerful storytelling, our own, high-impact photography, and unique on-the-ground experiences, we are able to produce fantastic, rich, and original content for our fans and followers, which they have come to rely on."

Since the HomoCulture Tour began in 2016, there have been 94 tour stops, totalling 374 room night stays, 178 flight segments, 18 road trips, 5 trains, and 2 ferries. It all adds up to a significant amount of travel.

The 2020 HomoCulture Tour is confirmed to include the following stops:

February 26 – March 1 : Peak Pride Sun Peaks, Kamloops, British Columbia

– : Peak Pride Sun Peaks, April 2 – April 6 : Phoenix Pride, Phoenix, Arizona *

– : Phoenix Pride, * June 3 – June 7 : Yukon Pride, Whitehorse , Yukon *

– : Yukon Pride, , * June 12 – June 14 : LA Pride, West Hollywood, California

– : LA Pride, June 26 – June 29 : San Francisco Pride, San Francisco, California *

– : San Francisco Pride, * July 31 – August 2 : Vancouver Pride, Vancouver, British Columbia

– : Vancouver Pride, September 3 – September 6 : Southern Decadence, New Orleans, Louisiana

– : Southern Decadence, September 25 – September 28 : Folsom Street Fair , San Francisco, California

– : , October 12 – October 18 : Honolulu Pride Parade + Festival, Oahu, Hawaii *

– : Honolulu Pride Parade + Festival, * December 11 – December 13 : Peak Pride Silver Star, Vernon, British Columbia

* indicates the first time the HomoCulture Tour has visited the destination or event

Additional 2020 HomoCulture Tour stops will be announced throughout the year. The complete schedule, including destination overviews, highlights, and HomoCulture Tour partners may be found at www.TheHomoCulture.com/HomoCulture-Tour.

The LGBT community, readers, fans, and followers are encouraged to join in the fun, meet up with members of the HomoCulture team, and be a part of the conversation using #HomoCultureTour.

About HomoCulture:

TheHomoCulture.com is North America's leading gay lifestyle digital publication. For over 15 years it has been the trusted resource in entertainment, lifestyle, culture and news for the gay community.

About Brian Webb:

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Brian Webb started HomoCulture in 2003. For over 15 years, Brian has been a role model and advocate for the LGBT community in Canada and on the world stage. Brian makes regular appearances at parades, festivals, events, and LGBT-friendly destinations. Brian has a passion for increasing the awareness, rights, and values of the LGBT community worldwide. Brian is the winner of the prestigious Mr. Gay Canada – People's Choice award.

