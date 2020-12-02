400+ contractors bid to win home owners' renovation projects posted on new auction site, bidrenos.com

The bidrenos.com web-based platform brings individual home owners together with multiple contractors who post estimated bids for their home improvement project business. This simple process removes a major source of home renovation stress both for the homeowners and for the contractors.

In these new times, there are many more people working in home offices along with family members learning online in their own home spaces. The demand for home renovations services has soared because people who are home a lot want to make it more comfortable and more attractive. For instance, currently the three most popular home improvement items are kitchen cabinetry because they cook more, siding upgrades to be warmer this winter, and electrical upgrades to safely handle more technology.

Bidrenos.com is reinventing the way GTA homeowners get their next home improvement projects accomplished, beginning with the crucial process of contractor selection. Member contractors must meet bidrenos.com's standards in order to qualify for participation. Ontario regulations form the basis of our standards.

How bidrenos.com reduces home renovation stress:

Consumers whose next step in their home improvement plans is finding the right contractors post their project details and budgets on the bidrenos.com auction platform at NO CHARGE.

Then, participating bidrenos contractors view the project postings. They choose the projects that interest them and suit their skills, staff, specialties, and equipment. After considering the project details and budgets they place estimated bids to win the jobs. Because of the ease and simplicity of bidrenos project auctions, they often bid with their best price rather than wasting time and effort with negotiation-focused estimates.

Contractors available for all popular renovation needs:

Kitchen cabinet installation

Siding installation

Electrical installation and repairs

Drywall installation and finishing

Air conditioning installation and repairs

Basement remodeling

Plumbing installation and repairs

Once their projects have been posted to the contractors and the contractors have posted their bids, home owners view the contractors' bids, company information, and work samples. When selecting their preferred bidders, they pay a small fee for connection to the contractors of their choice. It's a quick, efficient way to invite quotes from a number of professional general contractors. In fact, customers report they find it fun and exciting to see and sort contractors' bids to arrive at their choices.

Everyone wins!

Bidrenos.com is an effective stress buster for contractors, too. They no longer need to engage traditional lead-generation services to buy and follow up on expensive business leads that too often fail to lead to business. Contractors also appreciate not having to spend hard-earned revenues on hit-and-miss promotional efforts. Instead, by consulting the bidrenos.com project listings contractors enjoy virtually unlimited bidding opportunities and pay a small connection fee only when customers select their bid.

Supporting home owners and contractors, and helping stimulate the economy are core values at Bidrenos Inc. Several hundred contractors are currently pre-enrolled to the platform and have received a special $1000 Covid Credit, which helps them maximize revenues by using the Covid Credit to reduce their already attractive and affordable connection fees.

Bidrenos.com is a product of Bidrenos Inc., established in 2019 and based in Ottawa, Canada. The company's mission is to bring the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of today's internet technology to GTA (Greater Toronto Area) home owners and contractors by taking the guesswork out of contractor selection for both consumers and contractors.

