2019 Saskatchewan Grain Bag Recycling Rate Already Surpasses 2018 by 25%
Aug 15, 2019, 14:53 ET
MOOSE JAW, SK, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Halfway through 2019, and with one of the busiest periods of grain bag recycling still ahead, Saskatchewan farmers have already recycled 25% more grain bags in 2019 than they did in all of 2018, recycling program operator Cleanfarms announced today.
Cleanfarms is a non-profit industry stewardship organization established 10 years ago to help Canadian farmers recycle or properly dispose of waste agricultural plastic and other waste materials generated on farms.
So far this year, Saskatchewan farmers have turned in almost 1,580 tonnes of used, empty grain bags for recycling. During the whole of 2018, the first year of the government-regulated program, the total collected for recycling was 1,265 tonnes.
"With 2019 only at the mid-way point and with a full harvest season ahead of us, we are expecting that we'll see the year end with a very successful recycling program for grain bags in Saskatchewan," predicted Cleanfarms' general manager Barry Friesen. "We have Saskatchewan farmers to thank for that. We are very grateful they are getting on board so enthusiastically with this recycling program."
Across the province from Carievale to Meadow Lake, 34 municipalities and businesses are set up as Cleanfarms collection locations that accept grain bags under the recycling program.
To date this year, Cleanfarms has shipped 84 semi trailer loads of grain bags to a recycler in the southern U.S. where the bags are washed, shredded and the plastic pelletized so it can be used to make new products such as plastic bags. Each trailer load holds about 120 rolled grain bags meaning that more than 10,000 grain bags have been shipped for recycling so far this year.
As an example, the collection site at the Unity municipal landfill site – one of the busiest in the province – has already collected about 2,810 tonnes (281,000 kg) of grain bags so far this year. This translates into 16 semi trailer loads. An additional three loads are set to go in the next few days.
The recycling program for grain bags in Saskatchewan was established in July 2016 under The Agricultural Packaging Product Waste Stewardship Regulations, the first regulation of its kind in Canada. Through it, the province set the groundwork for a regulated recycling program similar to many other of Saskatchewan's stewardship programs for products such as tires, electronics, paint and oil containers. The regulation transfers financial responsibility for proper disposal from the tax payer to businesses that supply grain bags into the market.
The recycling program applies an environmental handling fee (EHF) – in place since November 2018 – at the time of sale to help cover the cost of recycling the used grain bags. Specifically, the EHF is used to compensate collection sites for collecting the 113 kg plus, one-time-use bags; for loading and transporting them to end markets; and for administration. At 25 cents a kilogram, the EHF amounts to about $50 on a 10-foot by 300-foot grain bag, which can weigh close to 200 kgs and cost more than $1,100 dollars.
Cleanfarms operates the extended producer responsibility (EPR) grain bag collection and recycling program on behalf of the obligated industry.
Cleanfarms has developed a series of successful programs to recover and recycle or properly dispose of plastic ag waste and other farm waste materials including:
- Empty pesticide and fertilizer containers under 23 litres in size (Canada-wide)
- Empty pesticide and fertilizer containers over 23 litres in size (Canada-wide)
- Obsolete pesticides and animal health products (Canada-wide)
- Empty seed and pesticide bags (primarily in eastern Canada with pilots operating in the prairie provinces)
- Empty grain bags in Saskatchewan (along with operating a pilot program to start soon in Alberta)
Media: Cleanfarms can provide contact information for collection site operators for comment. Ask the media contact for information.
Saskatchewan Grain Bag Collection Locations
4 Hire Welding Eatonia
Eatonia, SK S0L 0Y0
Ph. 403-990-2098
Milestone Landfill
Milestone, SK S0G 3L0
Ph. 306-464-4712
Paul Tendler Trucking
Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0
Ph. 306-640-8238
Conservation Learning Centre
Prince Albert, SK S6V 6G1
Ph. 306-961-5311
Crown Shred & Recycling
225 6th Ave E
Regina, SK S4N 6A6
Ph. 306-545-7715.
Boreal Area Regional Waste Authority - BARWA
Nipawin, SK S0E1E0
Ph. 306-862-9292
Carievale
Carievale, SK S0C 0A8
Ph. 306-452-3292.
Loraas Environmental Landfill
Marshall, SK S0M 1R0
Ph. 306-821-7103
Moosomin Landfill
Moosomin, SK S0G 3N0
Ph.306-452-3292
RM Cymri No. 36
NE-28-5-12-W2
SK
Ph. 306 861 9913
RM Moose Creek
SK
Ph. 306 861 9913
Speers 16 to 43
Hafford, SK S0J 1A0
Ph. 306-246-0678
Wawota Landfill
Wawota, SK S0G 5A0
Ph. 306-452-3292
City of North Battleford's Waste Management Facility
North Battleford, SK S9A 3G1
Ph. 306-446-4411
Fort Qu'Appelle Landfill
Fort Qu'Appelle, SK S0G 0C8
Ph. 306-331-8016
Loraas Landfill
Saskatoon, SK S7K 8G7
Ph. 306-242-8909
RM of Milden No. 286
Milden, SK S0L 2L0
Ph. 306-935-2181
Yorkton Landfill
Yorkton, SK S0A 3N0
Ph. 306-786-7499
Duncans Environmental Services
Gravelbourg, SK S0H 1X0
Ph. 306-648-7640
Garrick
Garrick, SK S0J 0Z0
Ph. 306-276-2066
Kelvington Landfill (ADD Board)
Kelvington, SK S0A 1W0
Ph. 306-327-8733
Macoun - Private Site
Macoun, SK S0C 1P0
Ph. 306-421-6574
Melfort Landfill
Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
Ph. 306-752-3242
Mossbank Town Landfill
Mossbank, SK S0H 3G0
Ph. 306-354-2294
North West Regional Waste
Meadow Lake, SK S9X 0A1
Ph. 306-236-4315
Panther Industries
Davidson, SK S0G 1A0
Ph. 306-567-2814
REACT Regional Landfill
Humboldt, SK S0K 2A1
Ph. 306-682-1955
Rush Lake
Rush Lake, SK S0H 3S0
Ph. 306-784-3121
Southline Ag
Climax, SK S0N 0N0
Ph. 306-293-2022
Southwest Waste Management
Dollard, SK S0N 0S0
Ph. 306-297-4020
Touchwood Hills Regional Landfill Inc. (THRL)
Raymore, SK S0A 3J0
Ph. 306-746-2222
Town of Foam Lake Transfer Station
Foam Lake, SK S0A 1A0
Ph. 306-272-7082
Town of Spiritwood
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
Ph. 306-883-2034
Town of Unity Landfill
Unity, SK S0K 4L0
Ph. 306-228-2893
SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.
For further information: Barbara McConnell, Cleanfarms Media, 613-471-1816, bmcconnell@cleanfarms.ca
Share this article