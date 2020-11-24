'Tis the season to spoil your pets

PetSmart® Canada celebrates the holidays with gift ideas for pets and pet parents

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The holidays are here and that means it's time to spoil our beloved pets of all shapes and sizes. That's why PetSmart the largest pet specialty retailer in Canada, is calling this holiday season "the Season of Spoiling"™ with gifts ranging from tasty treats and cozy beds and even a few items for pet parents to enjoy. PetSmart has presents for all pets and pet lovers this holiday season.

If food is the fastest way to your pet's heart, PetSmart is offering a variety of advent calendars to help pets celebrate all month long. The Merry & Bright™ Holiday Deck The Howls with Cookies Advent Calendar, Merry & Bright Holiday 25-Day Advent Calendar for Cats or Merry & Bright Gourmet Dog Treats offer tasty treats.

For canine companions that prefer festive accessories, the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tree Bed offers a comfy place to nap, and the holiday-themed OMG! SURPRISE 2-in-1 dog toy and Merry & Bright Holiday Candy Cane Dog Toy will keep pets of all sizes entertained for hours. Stylish pups can proudly stroll in a Beaver Canoe Red Plaid Woven Shirt , the Top Paw® Red Fair Isle Pet Pajamas or the North Fetch Cocoon Dog Parka.

Holiday sweaters aren't just for humans anymore! Both furry and scaly pets can keep it festive this holiday season with the Merry & Bright Guinea Pig Happy Holidays Sweater and the Merry & Bright Ugly Sweater for Bearded Dragons.

Cats and fish can get their holiday wish lists filled too. For feline friends, the Mr. and Mrs. Claus Cat Toys, and Holiday House Cat Scratcher are sure to delight. Aquatic friends can treasure the view from a new watery abode, like the Top Fin Serenity Vivid View 360 Aquarium decked out with some Holiday Fish Tank Ornaments, like a Snorkeling Santa or Christmas tree.

Don't forget to cross pet parents off this year's gift list by giving them the easy-to-use Wyze V2 Camera. It works over WiFi and features night vision and two-way audio so you can feel close to your pet, even when you're away. When in doubt, our holiday gift cards are the perfect gift that fit every time! They are available to order online, and PetSmart will ship them directly to the pet parent or send an e-gift card.

For more information, including PetSmart's full holiday collection, visit petsmart.ca

